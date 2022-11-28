A key milestone that reinforces Omantel’s regional 5G leadership

Dubai: After three years of relentless efforts across the nation, Omantel’s 5G now accounts for more than 60% of the total wireless access traffic on its network - making it the first operator in the Sultanate of Oman to reach such figures in 5G deployment and have positioned the company as a leader among the best 5G network operators in the region.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “Our sustained efforts are bearing fruits and I am glad that more people throughout the Sultanate of Oman are now connected through our state-of-the-art 5G network. We are keen on accelerating our progress to take 5G deployment miles ahead, and we are getting future-ready by bringing the most advanced technologies to the nation.”

Omantel was the first operator in the Sultanate of Oman to commercialize 5G services, after leading the commercializing of the FWA and eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband) services, significantly expanding all basic 5G outdoor coverage in major cities of Oman in 2022. Omantel is proud of its leadership of the 5G market in the Sultanate of Oman and for being one of the leading regional 5G operators.

Omantel is engaged with vertical industries and partners to expand the industry's digital transformation. During last year’s GITEX, Omantel along with Hutchison Ports Sohar and Huawei collaborated to successfully launch the use case of 5G smart port in the Sultanate of Oman. This was the first 5G application in the field of ports in the Middle East region.

Omantel is also using 5G to take cloud gaming to the next level. It recently joined hands with NVIDIA and Zain to launch the powerful cloud-based GeForce Now for its home broadband customers. Gamers can just use GeForce Now and play online by connecting to their favorite gaming stores/platforms like Steam, Ubisoft, and Epic Games.

Omantel’s focus is to take the user experience to higher levels, in terms of network performance, service provisioning channels, and after-sales care that builds market competitiveness through user experience leadership.

About Omantel:

Through its robust ecosystem and extensive expertise in telecommunications and technology, Omantel has successfully positioned itself as an industry leader in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches toward delivering state-of-the-art solutions across industry verticals set the standards for the most efficient, reliable and convenient services.

Omantel goes the extra mile to offer its customers and clients an unmatched experience. As a customer-centric company, Omantel attaches great importance to every touchpoint in the customer journey.

In an era of colossal technological advances, Omantel paves the way for Oman Vision 2040 by investing in emerging technologies and bringing best-in-class solutions.

Omantel has effectively capitalized on the Sultanate of Oman’s unique geographical location to enable operators from around the world to extend their reach to far-flung markets. Its notable success on the wholesale domain has turned Oman into a global hub for international carriers, content, and cloud providers and hyperscalers.

