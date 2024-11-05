Muscat: In a strategic move to support promising digital startups, Omantel has signed a partnership agreement with the "Musalih" platform to provide maintenance services for over 67 Omantel retail outlets across various regions of Oman, employing skilled Omani talent through the platform.

The selection of Musalih, a locally established company with a strong national workforce, stems from its proven ability to deliver high-quality maintenance services at competitive rates. Musalih is Oman’s first digital platform in the maintenance sector, offering a range of services including plumbing, electrical and electronic repairs, and inspections—all carried out by highly trained Omani technicians throughout the Sultanate.

Through this partnership, Musalih will provide routine and urgent maintenance services for Omantel’s outlets, ensuring uninterrupted operations in line with high standards of quality and efficiency. This collaboration also aims to enhance Omantel’s proactive maintenance strategy, supporting its commitment to sustainable operations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “We are pleased to partner with Musalih as part of our ongoing efforts to support the Omani community and local startups. This partnership not only ensures high-quality, sustainable maintenance solutions for Omantel’s outlets but also creates job opportunities for skilled Omanis in the regions where we operate.”

Eng. Sultan Al Zadjali, CEO of Musalih, expressed his enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, “This partnership is a key milestone in realizing our vision of providing comprehensive, reliable maintenance services across Oman while empowering Omani youth with employment opportunities in the technical maintenance sector. We look forward to delivering top-quality maintenance and technical support through our team of qualified Omani professionals in collaboration with Omantel.”

About Omantel:

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.