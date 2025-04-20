Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to support the private sector and strengthen the sustainability of Qatari businesses, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the launch of its Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) program. The strategic initiative offers integrated solutions to companies seeking growth, access to new opportunities, strategic partnerships, or structured and efficient exit strategies. The program facilitates both mergers—combining two or more companies to create stronger, more competitive entities—and acquisitions, where one company acquires another in whole or in part. It delivers a suite of specialized services designed to enhance competitiveness and promote a more sustainable business environment across various industries in Qatar.

The M&A Program is one of QDB’s innovative offerings tailored to support SMEs, private enterprises, and Qatari factories at different stages of their business lifecycle. It provides a full range of advisory services backed by a clear methodology, enabling companies to identify and pursue the most suitable merger or acquisition opportunities. Through the program, QDB covers up to 70% of advisory service costs via a dedicated M&A Minha (grant). Companies can list their opportunities on the newly developed M&A portal—an interactive platform that connects businesses and investors with certified experts and advisors. This allows companies to unlock new opportunities for growth, expansion, and sector-specific matchmaking.

QDB CEO Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi emphasized that the program addresses the evolving needs of the Qatari market and aligns with the bank’s strategic focus on innovative solutions to boost competitiveness and the growth of Qatari companies. “The program aims to diversify funding sources and attract both individual and corporate investors seeking partial or full acquisitions of businesses looking to offer their shares. It also supports companies in achieving their strategic goals—whether through expansion, improved operational efficiency, or successful exits. At Qatar Development Bank, we are committed to providing comprehensive, integrated solutions that support businesses at every stage of their development.”

The M&A journey is structured into three main steps. The initial evaluation step involves assessing the company's financial and operational data to determine its market value, business goals, and strategic direction. Next is Company Listing on the M&A Portal, where the company is showcased on the portal to connect with potential investors or buyers. Finally, Negotiating and Completing M&A, which includes entering negotiations, finalizing the merger or acquisition, and agreeing on the deal terms.

Mergers and Acquisitions Portal Benefits

Through the M&A program and its dedicated portal, QDB offers an end-to-end support ecosystem—from initial planning to deal completion—along with accurate business valuations. The portal enables companies to create professional, secure listings with detailed profiles, while maintaining high standards of privacy and confidentiality. Expert guidance is also available to help determine accurate market valuations.

For investors, the portal provides a streamlined path to new acquisition opportunities. It offers access to pre-vetted companies, allows comparison of multiple profiles, speeding up the matching process.

How to Register on the Portal

Companies can easily register by creating an account on the portal and submitting a request for advisory services. On the other hand, investors can register to browse opportunities, compare company profiles, and engage directly with company owners.

For more information, please visit Qatar Development Bank’s website and explore the M&A program via https://mna.qdb.qa/

About Qatar Development Bank

Founded in 1997 under Emiri Decree No. 14, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), formerly known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, is a development institution that primarily focuses on boosting industrial development and supporting the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar. Over the past two decades, QDB has played a pivotal role in becoming the primary support arm for the private sector in Qatar, acting as a strong catalyst for social and economic development through three main pillars: access to finance, access to markets, and access to capacity building.

QDB offers a comprehensive support system, including various financing plans, advisory services, legal advisory, mentoring, and capacity-building platforms. This integrated approach has helped QDB become a vital partner in the growth journey of SMEs, from concept to export, enabling them to compete both nationally and internationally, contributing to Qatar’s economic vision for 2030.

Currently, QDB and its affiliated institutions are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of social and economic achievements through bold future-focused initiatives, with an emphasis on digital transformation in SMEs and the business environment, making it easier for entrepreneurs and SMEs to enter the new economy, embrace renewed opportunities, and gradually transform QDB into a digital future-focused institution and beacon for financial and developmental institutions across the region and the world.

