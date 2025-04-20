SOUTHLAKE, Texas and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) a leading global travel technology company, has announced a renewal agreement with Kerzner International, optimizing its distribution with retailing capabilities through Sabre’s SynXis platform. By leveraging the SynXis Booking Engine, Kerzner will be offering ancillaries alongside room reservations. Additionally, Kerzner has renewed its agreement to distribute hotel content through Sabre Hospitality’s Global Distribution System network.

Kerzner is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences and has a total of 23 properties located globally across Dubai, Sanya, Cape Town, Malaysia, Rwanda, Greece, Mauritius, Mexico, Maldives, Morocco, USA and Montenegro. As a long-time Sabre Hospitality customer, Kerzner’s expertise in the Middle East alongside Sabre’s SynXis platform has helped provide suppliers and distributors increased access, personalization, and revenue opportunities.

“Sabre is a trusted provider for all of our distribution needs, and we are excited to roll out retailing across the portfolio in the coming months ahead within SynXis Booking Engine to help us increase new revenue streams previously untapped,” said Sandrine Bittencourt, Director Global Distribution, Kerzner International.

The SynXis Central Reservation System (SynXis CRS) helps hoteliers achieve consistent distribution across channels including online travel agencies (OTAs), global distribution systems (GDSs), booking engines, and call centers at a corporate or property level. The technology also provides a single interface to facilitate decisions across stakeholders and maintain advanced controls across preferred distribution channels. SynXis Retailing empowers hotels to sell experiences, goods, policies, and services with or without a room reservation.

“We are supporting a foundation for growth through our distribution and retailing solutions that help hotels generate revenue today while also equipping them to excel in the future travel ecosystem,” said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President & Global Managing Director Commercial, Sabre Hospitality. “Hotels using SynXis Retailing earned an average of $300 in additional spend per booking, with top-performing properties projected to exceed $1 million in non-room revenue annually. Kerzner saw an increase of nearly 97 percent in transaction growth from 2022 to 2024 through its use of the SynXis CRS and custom technology usage through Sabre Hospitality’s platform.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Kerzner

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences. Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai, as well as Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia and USA. Kerzner’s newest hospitality brand is SIRO, the ultimate hotel for an active lifestyle. The first SIRO is open at SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai, with additional hotels announced in Montenegro, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, launched in February 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, www.rarefindsresorts.com and mazaganbeachresort.com.

