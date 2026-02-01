The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, successfully concluded its participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai. The Omani pavilion witnessed significant engagement from international decision-makers, investors, and producers, underscoring the rising global reputation and high quality of ‘Made in Oman’ products. The annual participation at Gulfood enables Omani companies and factories to secure new export and commercial contracts, renew existing partnerships, and explore untapped regional and international markets.

Strategic Global Expansion

Marketing and sales officials from participating Omani companies emphasised the pivotal role of specialised F&B exhibitions in expanding the global presence of Omani products and generating long-term positive outcomes. Aiman Al Hadhrami of National Biscuit Industries, stated, “Our participation is a vital strategic step as Gulfood brings together participants and visitors from around the globe. Starting with a single line in 1982, the company now operates seven production lines for biscuits, wafers and snacks, and we export to over 45 countries. Gulfood allows us to promote our products further, and exchange expertise with global peers.”

Khalid Al Amri, Partner at Muscat United Food Industries (Majan), said, “The partnership with Madayn at Gulfood bridges Oman with the world, driving production lines’ growth and elevating quality standards. Hence, this expansion reflects positively on national job creation and professional competency.”

Furthermore, Al Amri credited the Sultanate’s streamlined regulations and the proactive government-private sector partnership as key drivers of this progress, aligning with the goals of the Renewed Renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Quality and Innovation

Hussain Al Hattali of Tawoos Agricultural Systems noted that the event successfully highlighted the excellence of the Sultanate’s food sector to professional global buyers. Al Hattali hailed Madayn’s key role in ensuring the success of the Omani exhibitors’ participation by providing a supportive promotional environment, affirming that the exhibition was “a productive and successful experience that met the company’s objectives.”

Abdullah Al Ghaithi of Luban Foods (Delicio) described the participation as a strategic opportunity to engage with new partners in promising markets, contributing to the strengthening of the brand’s presence and positioning across regional markets.

Mohammed Al Balushi, Business Development Manager at Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, stated that the company spotlighted its new products at Gulfood 2026, including ketchup and a new olive oil line. “Gulfood offers an ideal platform to highlight our brand, present our diverse product range—including cooking oils, vegetable and natural ghee, butter, and margarine—and build new strategic partnerships, while keeping pace with the latest innovations and sustainable manufacturing solutions in the food industry,” he remarked.

Malallah Al Hamadani, Business Development Manager at Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), emphasised that international presence is a key pillar of the factory’s strategy. “We aimed at presenting Omani products with a modern identity that reflects our advanced quality. Gulfood provides direct access to distributors and investors, allowing us to understand market needs and reinforce 'Al Mudhish' brand as a trusted global name.”

The Sultanate of Oman’s participation at Gulfood 2026 was represented by the supervisory team for promoting Omani products “OPEX”, comprising Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada). In alignment with the ‘Made in Oman’ promotion campaign, the OPEX team utilised Gulfood as a global stage to introduce the Sultanate’s premium products to a broader international audience. The participation was designed to bridge Omani producers with new market opportunities and global consumer segments, while simultaneously enhancing a supportive ecosystem for SMEs to expand their export footprint and solidify their presence in the global supply chain.