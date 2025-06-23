Muscat: In a strategic move that reflects its commitment to driving digital transformation and fostering innovation aligned with Islamic principles, Oman Data Park (OPD) has announced a partnership with Rihal (Data Migration and Services) to build and host a groundbreaking digital platform named "Daily Millionaire". The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Abadi, co-founders of the platform and Mr. Haider Al Maktoumi, co-founders, as part of a joint investment valued at USD 13 million (approximately OMR 5 million) in its first phase.

The platform represents a transformative concept in the realm of the sharing economy, combining e-commerce, Sharia-compliant digital raffles, and fractional ownership. It enables users to purchase shares in luxury assets such as cars, villas, and gold and enter transparent digital draws powered by blockchain technology. The platform also includes a digital wallet and a loyalty points system designed in accordance with Islamic finance principles, offering users a fair and empowering digital experience that blends smart purchasing with a spirit of solidarity.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Abri, Chief Financial Officer in Oman Data Park (OPD), stated: "We are proud to lead the development of this platform in collaboration with Rihal. 'Daily Millionaire' reflects our commitment to supporting high-impact digital solutions through secure and sovereign cloud infrastructure. Hosting the platform on our cloud ensures scalability and flexibility, while aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of fostering a knowledge-based economy and an integrated digital society."

From his side, Mr. Azzan Al Kindi, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Rihal, added: "This platform is the result of our vision to offer an innovative digital model that combines commerce, investment, and social solidarity meeting the aspirations of younger generations seeking fair and sustainable solutions. We believe that merging technology with values can deliver a unique experience that promotes digital justice and opens doors to broader community engagement through innovation."

The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to deliver a secure, transparent, and fair experience that enables users to contribute to sustainable social impact. It also aims to support local employment opportunities and attract tech sector investments, through an Omani–Dutch partnership that showcases local talent and works with European partners to deliver globally scalable solutions.

The platform is planned to be a global one, including participants from all countries around the world. This strategic roadmap aims to position the platform as a promising tech gateway that bridges Omani innovation with international standards, offering a digital experience rooted in human values and Sharia-compliant frameworks.

This partnership exemplifies a powerful synergy between Oman Data Park’s smart infrastructure and Rihal’s innovative vision, supported by European collaborators. Together, they are shaping a new model of tech entrepreneurship built on ethical foundations and social responsibility paving the way for a more just and sustainable digital future.