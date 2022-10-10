Muscat − As part of their aim to promote STEM education among the youth of the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Shell is participating in the third edition of the Oman Science Festival as a gold sponsor.

The Oman Science Festival 2022, which is being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre till the 15th of October, returns after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, with the theme With Science, We Meet Again. The festival represents a forum for science and scholars, gathering 70 scientific corners with 452 activities that cover different STEM-related fields. Several scientific shows, competitions, workshops, and technological devices and applications are being highlighted for students to learn from in a fun, interactive and engaging manner.

Like the festival, Oman Shell is committed to fostering creative thinking and creating a positive trend towards science, technology, innovation and scientific research among the youth, and by using such platforms in collaboration with key stakeholders, they have been able to accomplish the same. In line with their Powering Progress strategy, Oman Shell also aims to encourage youth to keep pace with global trends based on the dissemination of science and technology, and the expected future changes, especially those related to energy transition, as well as, developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In a bid to prepare for the upcoming Oman Science Festival, the Ministry of Education held an introductory meeting on its vision for the same. The meeting was held under the chair of Dr. Abdullah Khamis Ambosaidi, Undersecretary for Education, Chairman of the main committee of the festival, with an aim to discuss the scientific possibilities that can be presented in the festival by government, private and military institutions and bodies, as well as the participating universities and private colleges.

The festival features the ‘Oman Shell Future City’, which will help students gain an understanding of what a sustainable, smart city could look like in the future. The city also features green hydrogen for mobility, Shell’s electric vehicle charging concept (Shell Recharge), road safety, a STEM school and other energy related assets.

As part of its participation in the festival, Oman Shell is collaborating with two Omani companies, Kidsity, and Engineering Village for the STEM school which will stage live STEM engagement activities for students at the festival.