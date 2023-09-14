Muscat – Oman Shell and the Ministry of Education (MoE), recently awarded the outstanding Shell NXplorers projects developed by students from schools across Oman.

Five years since its successful launch in collaboration with MoE, the Shell NXplorers programme has grown this year to include not only senior students from grades 9 to 12, but also junior students from grades 5 to 8.

An innovative learning programme, Shell NXplorers aims to equip students with the cognitive tools and creative and complex problem-solving skills needed to create positive change in the food, water and energy nexus. Since its launch in 2018, the Shell NXplorers programme has benefitted more than 2,900 students, and has equipped over 241 teachers with key skills to mentor and nurture Omani youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related fields of study. 44 science and maths teachers from different governorates of the Sultanate of Oman were also able to meet and discuss the triumphs and challenges of the programme as part of the launch of the Alumni Club this year.

Oman Shell awarded the best senior and junior NXplorers projects for the year 2023 in the presence of the chief guest, H.E. Dr. Jokha bint Abdullah Al Shukaili, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Oman Authority for Academic Accreditation and Educational Quality Assurance (OAAAQA).

Speaking about the uniqueness of the programme and its impact on Oman’s youth, Malak Al Shaibani, General Manager - Corporate Relations and In-Country Value at Oman Shell said, “The Shell NXplorers programme is designed to motivate and inspire students to use their creativity and knowledge to develop solutions related to food, water and energy challenges. The programme also helps students to enhance their collaboration skills as they team up to create innovative projects addressing challenges faced by their local communities. Oman Shell is committed to supporting the Sultanate of Oman through sustainable social investment programmes like Shell NXplorers. Initiatives like the NXplorers programme not only cultivates the growing interest of young Omanis in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) related fields of study, but also supports the Sultanate’s energy transition and national economic diversification goals as outlined in Oman Vision 2040, thereby fostering the development of a knowledge-driven economy.”

As Oman progresses towards its vision for the future and achieves its national goals, programmes like Shell NXplorers will continue to have a lasting impact on the next generation’s ability to build a bright, prosperous and sustainable tomorrow.

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment programme that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

