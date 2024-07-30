MUSCAT, OMAN – Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Saif Al Busaidi, Wali of Salalah, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) officially inaugurated the Al Redha service station in Al Haffa, raising the total number of stations in the Governorate of Dhofar to 25. On the heels of the opening, the company also introduced the first two Café Amazon outlets in Salalah, perfectly timed for the much-anticipated Khareef season.

​​The new Café Amazon outlets at the Al Haffa and Awqad service stations bring the popular café renowned for its variety of beverages and snacks, including rich coffee blends, refreshing healthy juices, and chilled iced teas. Complementing this latest addition, the Al Redha service station now also features a newly designed Ahlain convenience store to provide customers with a one-stop shop for all their on-the-go needs.

Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of OOMCO "As part of our commitment to offering a seamless and superior experience to our customers, OOMCO continues to transform the industry’s landscape through upgrades, expansion, and innovation. The opening of our new service station in Al Haffa, along with Salalah’s first Café Amazon outlets, marks yet another milestone in our journey to connect with our customers and meet their expectations.”

With the launch of these new facilities, OOMCO will continue to deliver on its promise to enhance the travel experience for the many visitors during the Khareef season and beyond. This expansion reinforces the company's dedication to providing exceptional service and convenience throughout the Governorate of Dhofar, ensuring that both locals and visitors enjoy a superior and seamless experience renowned from OOMCO.

Beyond the expansions, OOMCO has also planned a series of activations during the Khareef season. Aiming to promote safety awareness within the community, a dedicated Safety Village at Salalah Gardens Mall will welcome visitors from the 5th to the 8th of August. In addition, OOMCO has teamed up with Lamborghini Club Oman and Lamborghini Club Saudi Arabia for a thrilling journey from Muscat to Salalah, powered by Ultimax 98 fuel.

