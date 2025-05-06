Dubai, UAE: Sky Links Capital, an international leading multi-asset broker, proudly announces the establishment of its new holding company, Sky Links Holding Ltd, which has been recently incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This strategic step underscores the company’s commitment to strong governance, global expansion, and long-term growth in the Middle East region.

The DIFC has become globally recognized as a leading financial center for the Middle East and beyond, with great business influence in African and South Asian markets by offering a secure and business-friendly environment for financial institutions. With this new foundation, Sky Links Capital is strategically positioned to pursue new opportunities in both emerging and established markets worldwide.

The newly incorporated Sky Links Holding Ltd will serve as the central corporate hub for the group’s multi-jurisdictional structure, enhancing oversight, governance, and scalability through transparency and regulatory alignment.

"Establishing our holding company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) marks a pivotal step in our long-term vision for Sky Links Capital. As a multi-jurisdictional broker, centralizing our structure under the DIFC enhances our governance, credibility, and capacity to scale across global markets with transparency and trust. We’re building a platform for innovation, scale, and global reach. This is just the beginning for Sky Links."

— Daniel Takieddine, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Sky Links Capital

With a seasoned leadership team of experts in the financial sector, Sky Links Capital connects investors to the dynamic world of financial markets through access to over 1,000 instruments across precious metals, commodities, indices, futures, and global stocks. Whether serving first-time investors or seasoned professionals, the firm empowers clients from around the world with innovative tools, low commissions, and competitive spreads designed to fuel trading success.

As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to its mission of providing secure, efficient, and flexible access to financial markets, helping all kinds of clients thrive in a fast-moving investment landscape through top-tier trading conditions and outstanding customer support.

About Sky Links Capital

Sky Links Capital is a fast-growing brand in the multi-asset brokerage industry, offering a wide range of financial products across various asset classes, including equities, commodities,exchange futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge trading platforms, Sky Links Capital caters to both retail and professional investors. The company stands out for its customer-centric services, advanced technology, and robust risk management tools, which have contributed to its rapid growth and increasing reputation in the global financial markets. Through its focus on transparency, efficiency, and scalability, Sky Links Capital is quickly establishing itself as a key player in the multi-asset brokerage space.

Sky Links Capital L.L.C

Baysquare Business Bay, Building 3, 208

Dubai

United Arab Emirates



For more information, please contact:

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.YMM.agency