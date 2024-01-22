Oman Avenues Mall, the Sultanate of Oman’s premier shopping and leisure destination, recently formalized its partnership with leading cab-service provider O Taxi. This collaboration aims to offer convenient and cost-effective transportation for mall patrons, as well as offer a plethora of services by the latter, aimed at enhancing the guest experience. The agreement was officiated by Mr. Gogi George, General Manager Development & Leasing of Lulu Group International, and Mr. Harith Khamis Al Almaqbali, CEO of O Taxi.

As part of this collaboration, O Taxi will serve as the dedicated transportation service provider for Oman Avenues Mall, enabling shoppers to avail reliable and hassle-free commutation. To streamline the booking process, O Taxi kiosks have been strategically stationed at four locations within the mall, fully equipped with butlers to assist customers with taxi-bookings and personalizing the ride experience. In a pioneering move, O Taxi will also deploy dedicated female drivers to cater to customers who prefer this option, a one-of-a-kind service offered to mall visitors.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Gogi George said, “At Oman Avenues Mall, it is our endeavor to ensure our cherished customers enjoy a unique shopping experience that is entertaining, accessible, and budget-friendly. In line with this, we are delighted to embark on this journey with O Taxi to offer our customers exclusive benefits; we believe it will not only make commuting more convenient, but also add value to the overall shopping experience.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Harith Khamis Al Almaqbali commented, “As the leading providers of convenient, affordable, and seamless transportation across the Sultanate, we are excited to bring our unmatched services to Oman Avenues Mall’s patrons. We are committed to creating a worry-free and enjoyable commuting experience, and our focus on customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with the mall's commitment to excellence."

As part of its endeavors to offer enhanced value to shoppers, O Taxi will extend additional perks to Gold members and above categories of the Oman Avenues Mall mobile app users. This exclusive benefit is designed to acknowledge and reward the loyalty of the mall's esteemed patrons. While this collaboration introduces an added layer of reliability and security to the commuting experience, O Taxi has also advised that they are working on more strategic offerings as part of the association to provide more value to customers. This partnership underscores Oman Avenues Mall’s dedication to curating a distinctive and enjoyable shopping experience for all its visitors.