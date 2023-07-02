Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) helped to lift the spirits of more than 400 children thanks to its participation in Eid celebrations organized by Al Rahma Association for Motherhood & Child Welfare. As part of its unwavering commitment to making a positive difference across the Sultanate, the bank organized a heartwarming event that created a memorable experience for the children.

The event was part of OAB’s ongoing year-long program of community-based events to foster a sense of togetherness, exemplifying the bank’s core values of responsibility and social impact. Earlier this month, OAB collaborated with the Ministry of Health to promote awareness of the early detection and prevention of breast cancer, following on from a month of Ramadan events across Oman that benefitted the elderly, children, cancer patients and several non-profit organizations.

