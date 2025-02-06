Muscat: As part of its continuous efforts to lead the banking sector, Oman Arab Bank is set to unveil a new suite of commercial banking services tailored for small and medium enterprises, corporate clients, and government entities. These services will incorporate advanced technologies such as Host-to-Host, SWIFTNet, and virtual accounts.

The launch will take place on February 9 at a special event organised by the bank, which will be attended by many clients from various sectors.

Designed with a strong emphasis on security and user-friendliness, the new services will allow clients to effortlessly manage their financial operations at any time and from any location. Corporate clients will gain complete oversight and efficient management of financial transactions.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, these services are expected to significantly reduce businesses' operational efforts, minimize human errors, and accelerate payment and financial settlement processes with unparalleled precision.