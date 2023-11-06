fire course: OMA Emirates Medalford in association with Christie’s International Real Estate delivers thrilling golf tournament

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Fire Course played host to the prestigious OMA Emirates Medalford in Association with Christie's International Real Estate, where 67 golfers showcased their skills in an exhilarating competition.

The tournament featured the Medalford format, where each participant competed in both a medal and a stableford division. In the event that a player was unable to complete a hole, they automatically joined the stableford division by marking an "X."

WINNERS AND HIGHLIGHTS:

The day was filled with remarkable performances and fierce competition, resulting in the following winners and notable achievements:

BEAT THE PRO WINNER: David Bainbridge

NEAREST THE PIN SPONSORED BY CHRISTIE’S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE:

8TH HOLE: Chirs Wilmot

11TH HOLE: Samarbir Kochar

STABLEFORD DIVISION:

RUNNER-UP: Ed Long (35 POINTS)

WINNER: David Martin (35 POINTS CB)

GROSS DIVISION:

RUNNER-UP: Marc McStay (GROSS 73 CB)

David Bainbridge would pick up his second prize of the evening winning the gross division with a score of 70 (-2) which included 4 birdies and 2 bogeys, the steady round would see him win the gross division by 3 strokes.

JUNIOR NET:

WINNER: Samarbir Kochar (NET 71)

JUNIOR GROSS:

WINNER: Lukas Astrom (GROSS 73)

BEST SENIOR:

WINNER: Chirs Wilmot (NET 72)

LADIES:

Winning the ladies division with a Net 72, Aalaa Somji after a brilliant back nine charge which included two gross birdies on 12 and 14.

GENTS DIVISION B:

THIRD PLACE: Eric Shehadeh (NET 74)

RUNNER-UP: Ravi Khanna (NET 70)

Jerome Carle won Division B with a Net score of 68 (-4) which included 6 net birdies with 4 of them coming in a 6-hole stretch around the turn.

GENTS DIVISION A:

3RD PLACE: Alan Dobbins (NET 73)

RUNNER-UP: Anand Rajagopal (NET 70)

Winning Division A with a fantastic score of Net 69 (-3) Adam Hodgkins after a very steady round which included birdies on holes 4 and 10, not to mention the eagle 3 on the par 5 7th hole.

OMA EMIRATES MEDAL CHAMPION:

The winner of the November OMA Emirates Medal went to Russell Wilson after an unbelievable round of Net 67 which included an extraordinary 8 net birdies with 5 of those arriving in the first 7 holes.

QUOTE FROM ADAM STASTNY:

Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, expressed his gratitude, saying, "On behalf of Jumeirah Golf Estates, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors, OMA Emirates and Christie's International Real Estate Dubai, for their ongoing support of member events. We look forward to seeing you all again next month for the season finale."

About Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.