Dubai, UAE – As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital transformation, a new reality is shaping the communications landscape: visibility is no longer driven solely by traditional PR; it is powered by consistent personal branding, content, and intelligent use of technology. Responding to this shift, PRsonaME officially launches on April 30, 2026, with complimentary early access offered on April 30 and May 1, 2026.

Over the past few years, the UAE has seen a significant rise in startup activity, SME growth, and founder-led brands, supported by government initiatives and a thriving digital economy. At the same time, the public relations industry has undergone a transformation. Traditional PR models; often dependent on high retainers and slower turnaround; are being challenged by the demand for speed, agility, and measurable visibility. Industry observations point to a clear shift: executive-led content and personal branding are increasingly outperforming conventional brand campaigns in engagement and trust-building, while AI adoption across the region continues to accelerate across marketing, communications, and content creation.

PRsonaME enters the market at this intersection of need and opportunity, offering an AI-powered ecosystem that simplifies PR, personal branding, and thought leadership into one accessible platform. Designed for entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations, it allows users to generate press materials, build their personal brand, and maintain consistent visibility; without the traditional cost burden associated with agencies.

“Entrepreneurship in the region is growing at an incredible pace, but the way we approach visibility has not evolved fast enough,” said Zeina Akkawi, Co-Founder of PRsonaME. “Today, founders and executives are expected to be visible, credible, and consistent; but doing that through traditional PR models is often expensive and fragmented. PRsonaME changes that by bringing everything into one intelligent, cost-effective platform.”

The platform was developed in the United Kingdom by a team of experienced technology experts, leveraging advanced backend AI systems designed to enhance speed, efficiency, and measurable outcomes. By automating time-intensive processes such as content generation, messaging frameworks, and PR material development, PRsonaME enables users to move from concept to visibility in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods—without compromising on quality or authenticity.

According to Premal Patel Co Founder of PRsonaME: “We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how communication is created and consumed. AI is not replacing PR; it is redefining it. The organizations and individuals who will lead in the next decade are those who understand how to use AI to amplify their voice, not replace it. Platforms like PRsonaME are important because they bridge that gap between technology and authentic human communication.”

While the platform is designed to empower startups and individual professionals, it also presents a strong value proposition for established and large organizations. By reducing dependency on high-cost retainers, streamlining content production, and enabling in-house teams to execute PR and personal branding strategies more efficiently, PRsonaME offers corporates a scalable and cost-effective alternative. Organizations can leverage the platform to amplify executive visibility, support internal communications functions, and maintain consistent market presence; without significantly increasing operational budgets.

The launch on April 30 marks Phase 1 of PRsonaME, introducing core features focused on personal branding, content generation, and foundational PR tools. This initial phase is designed to build momentum and user adoption, with two additional phases already in development, set to introduce advanced capabilities including AI-powered visual assets, enhanced media distribution tools, and expanded leadership training modules.

The early access initiative offers users a first look at the platform’s capabilities, demonstrating how PR, content, and personal branding can be built and deployed within minutes—reflecting a new era where visibility is no longer limited by cost or complexity.

As the UAE continues to lead the region in innovation and digital adoption, PRsonaME positions itself as a timely solution for a rapidly evolving marke; where the future of PR is not just about coverage, but about connection, credibility, and consistent presence.

For more information, visit www.prsoname.com

Step into AI: https://app.prsoname.com/personal-brand

Boilerplate (PRSONAME)

The name PRSONAME reflects the platform’s core philosophy. “PR” stands for Public Relations, while “PRsona” represents Persona and Personal Branding, emphasizing the importance of how individuals are perceived and positioned. “Sona,” which means gold in Sanskrit, symbolizes value, strength, and distinction. “ME” reflects both the individual; ‘Me’ as a person; and the regional focus on the Middle East, where the platform has strong roots and growth ambitions.

Together, PRSONAME represents the idea of transforming individuals and companies into Gold in the PR sphere.

PRSONAME was created in response to a fundamental shift in how leadership, communication, and influence are built today. As digital platforms and artificial intelligence reshape industries, traditional approaches to public relations, marketing, and leadership training have become fragmented, time-intensive, and difficult to scale.

Today’s leaders are expected not only to manage organizations, but also to shape narratives, communicate consistently, and build trust across multiple channels. This growing demand requires more integrated and intelligent solutions.

PRSONAME addresses this by bringing together public relations, personal branding, and corporate training into a single AI-powered platform. By leveraging AI, it enables leaders and organizations to streamline communication, create high-quality content, and build influence more efficiently.

This shift to AI is not just technological; it represents a new way of building influence, enabling personalization at scale, real-time content creation, and smarter, data-driven communication.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prsoname/?viewAsMember=true

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prsoname

Media Contact:

Kristie Templa (PAZ Marketing)

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jackie Hisita (PAZ Marketing)

jacky@pazmarketing.co