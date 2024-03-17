Kuwait City, Kuwait: OJO Group of Companies - a diversified powerhouse based in the GCC that boasts a robust portfolio of businesses operating across key industries, and Elevate Investments - a leader in finance, strategic management, investments, and business growth, opened the doors to one of the largest caviar packing facilities in the GCC. This state-of-the-art facility comes as the cornerstone of their latest venture, Numero Uno – a premier caviar brand and distributor, that was launched in collaboration with Royal Caviar House. The premier caviar brand and facility were revealed during a grand launch event that was held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Building on the solid foundation laid by the partnership between OJO Group of Companies and Elevate Investments, the unveiling of Numero Uno represents a significant stride in the joint strategic vision of both entities. This venture aims to amplify their presence in the GCC region while strengthening their diversified portfolio by catering to the high-end luxury markets’ segment with premium offerings. Numero Uno was officially launched during the event held at the Emirates Palace, which was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Elevate Investments, Omar Jamal Al Omar, Chairman of OJO Group of Companies and Founder of Elevate Investments, alongside an elite guest list of C-level executives, members of the royal family, and influential figures from across the world.

OJO Group of Companies has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to form strategic alliances across a spectrum of industries, from finance and strategic management to premium goods and beyond. These partnerships are carefully curated, ensuring that each collaborator brings a set of unique strengths and value to the venture, thereby enhancing the collective offering to the market and the initiative itself. For instance, the collaboration with Royal Caviar House in the Numero Uno venture highlights OJO Group of Companies’ approach to working alongside strategic partners with a proven track record and esteemed reputation in their respective domains. This collaborative strategy extends beyond single ventures, forming the backbone of OJO Group of Companies’ broader business philosophy.

Commenting on the strategic expansion, Al Omar emphasized, “Opening one of the largest caviar packing and distribution facilities in the GCC is a landmark achievement for OJO Group of Companies. This venture aligns with our broader vision to diversify and expand our portfolio across the region.”

He continued, “Our approach focuses on expanding our regional footprint while simultaneously enhancing the quality and range of services and products we offer across the GCC. The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is a step towards achieving that goal, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our targeted sector for this specific venture, while contributing significantly to the regional economy. We are witnessing strong indicators pointing towards the rising demand within this niche market, especially amongst high caliber clientele, and have structured our operation to cater to that demand.”

Al Omar further highlighted the Company's strategic direction, “OJO Group of Companies is on a path of strategic growth, with plans to explore and enter new markets and sectors. Our vision is to build a diversified conglomerate that leads in its existing domains while also taking a pioneer role in new industries, setting benchmarks for innovation and strategic growth.”

The launch of the caviar packing facility highlights OJO Group of Companies' commitment to investing in ventures that offer both growth potential and the opportunity to elevate the Company's brand on an international scale. By leveraging its expertise in strategic management and business development, OJO Group of Companies is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the global market, ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability.

Al Omar concluded, “The future of Elevate Investments is bright, with ambitious plans to expand throughout the GCC and beyond. Our focus on entering various sectors through our diverse portfolio will drive our growth, positioning us as a leader across all industries we venture into. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are committed to our vision of bringing an unparalleled experience to our customers and exceptional returns to our stakeholders.”