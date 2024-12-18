UAE – Ohana Development, the leading real estate developer renowned for its attainable luxury properties, announces its partnership with Jacob & Co., the global luxury timepiece and jewellery brand, to unveil ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’. The development, which embodies exclusivity and craftsmanship, is set to redefine luxury beachfront living in Abu Dhabi, UAE, offering residents direct beach access, stunning sea views and a resort-style experience.

Inspired by the elegance of Jacob & Co. and the creative excellence of Ohana Development, the project offers two distinctive living experiences. The villas collection combines avant-garde architecture with breathtaking beach views surrounded by a natural reserve, while the beach view apartments feature high-end residences designed for comfort and adorned with luxurious finishes. Both experiences seamlessly combine the serene blue of the sea with the greenery of the natural reserve and its diverse wildlife, offering curated amenities amidst a setting that celebrates the harmony of nature and luxury.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Al Jurf, the project enjoys unparalleled connectivity, positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport—set to become the world’s largest upon completion. Its prime location is further enhanced by direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway connecting the two emirates.

Units at ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, as well as penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions and beachfront mansions. Residents will enjoy unparalleled experiences, including seafront lounges and signature dining options. The project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.

Engineer Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “Our collaboration with Jacob & Co., a renowned global name in luxurious timeless masterpieces, marks a significant step in redefining luxury living in the UAE. ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ exemplifies our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend world-class design, unmatched comfort and a lifestyle of refined sophistication. This project is more than just a development; it represents the pinnacle of elegance and iconic beachfront living, offering residents state-of-the-art amenities and an unparalleled living experience.”

Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., said: “We believe in creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary, merging unique designs inspired by our collections with unparalleled luxury. Partnering with Ohana Development allows us to extend our philosophy of excellence and craftsmanship to a new level. This project is a testament to our shared vision of delivering iconic creations that inspire and enrich lifestyles. We are proud to bring our signature luxurious touch to this extraordinary project in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular.”

The project boasts an array of exceptional amenities, including world-firsts such as the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge. Residents will also enjoy state-of-the-art wellness facilities, tranquil outdoor spaces, and several meticulously curated experiences. The official project launch is scheduled for Q1 2025.

Ohana Development is renowned for its portfolio of world-class waterfront properties, such as the iconic ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, the prestigious Ohana Villas, featuring exquisitely crafted pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views, and Ohana By The Sea, that features luxury beachfront villas. These developments exemplify the company’s commitment to creating sophisticated, unique spaces that offer exceptional lifestyle experiences across the UAE and beyond.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, amounting to over 2 billion dollars in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class waterfront properties, Ohana’s flagship development, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, one-of-a-kind spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views, as well as Ohana By The Sea, an exclusive collection of luxury beachfront homes. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

