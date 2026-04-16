ABU DHABI, UAE - Object 1 has officially announced its first residential development in Abu Dhabi, A1LA Residence, marking a major milestone in the company’s expansion into the capital. The launch positions Object 1 as a long-term participant in Abu Dhabi’s property market, entering with a project shaped by end-user relevance, investment credibility, and a clear commitment to building for the Emirate's future.

Located on Al Reem Island, A1LA Residence will comprise 171 units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a limited collection of two- and three-bedroom duplexes across 17 residential floors. The project spans approximately 247,022 sq ft of built-up area, with handover scheduled for Q4 2028. The development is designed around three levels of world-class amenities, including a sky pool on the 17th floor, cinema, clubhouse, gym, yoga and pilates room, BBQ area, games room, kids’ play areas, outdoor sports zones, and landscaped social spaces, creating a more layered offering for modern urban living.

The launch forms part of Object 1’s wider Abu Dhabi strategy, following the developer’s acquisition of four waterfront plots on Al Reem Island spanning more than 2 million sq ft, with a combined project value of AED 4.5 billion. This reflects a long-term view of Abu Dhabi as a market defined by institutional strength, sustainable growth, and rising demand for well-positioned residential communities.

A1LA Residence is positioned on Al Reem Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most established investment and residential districts, in close proximity to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the emirate’s leading financial free zone. The area has consistently ranked among Abu Dhabi’s top three districts for return on investment, recording the strongest annual price growth in 2025 at 45%, while sales volume more than tripled year on year. Al Reem Island’s rental yields are also widely tracked in the 6 to 8% range, reinforcing its appeal to both end-users and income-focused investors. It offers efficient access to Downtown Abu Dhabi and close connectivity to Saadiyat Island’s cultural and leisure destinations.

This launch comes as Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to strengthen in both performance and regulation. The Emirate recorded AED 142 billion in real estate transactions across 42,800+ deals in 2025, up 44% in value and 52% in volume year on year. Recent regulatory changes have further strengthened governance, transparency, and investor protections across the sector, providing the market with a clearer, more secure framework for continued growth.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Our decision to enter Abu Dhabi is based on long-term conviction. We are not approaching the Emirate as an opportunistic market cycle play, but as a developer committed to building residential projects that hold their value over time, serve real communities, and reflect the standards of a capital that is planning decades ahead. A1LA Residence brings together a proven location, clear market fundamentals, and a development strategy grounded in reliability, quality, and long-term relevance. As Abu Dhabi advances under Economic Vision 2030, we see strong alignment between the emirate’s direction and the kind of projects we want to deliver.”

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of TSZ Holding, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has built a strong presence in Dubai’s real estate market, shaped by disciplined growth, distinctive residential projects, and a long-term approach to development. It ranks among the top developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and among the top 15 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable development EVERGR1N House.



For more information, visit www.object-1.com.