Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced the launch of its SME Development Training Roadshow, a dynamic two-day program set to take place in Nizwa from June 17 to 18 under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faisal bin Ali bin Rashid Al Zidi; Wali of Manah. Held under the umbrella of the Bank’s Tumouhi initiative, the roadshow is tailored to equip small and medium enterprise (SME) owners with essential business skills, financial knowledge, and networking opportunities to fuel their growth. Most notably, this is the third workshop after the Muscat and Sohar events, with the bank’s aim to continue to cover all regions in the Sultanate of Oman.

The workshop will be hosted at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall in Nizwa and is open to SME owners and aspiring entrepreneurs across the Sultanate. With a comprehensive agenda covering financial literacy, strategic planning, human resources, and marketing, participants will gain hands-on insights to help scale their ventures.

Commenting on the initiative, Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said,

"At Oman Arab Bank, we believe SMEs are the backbone of our economy. Through the Tumouhi initiative, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the skills and tools they need to thrive. The roadshow ascends being a mere training program. Truly, it is a platform for inspiration, connection, and sustainable growth."

The Tumouhi SME Roadshow reflects OAB’s broader commitment to national economic development through targeted support for small businesses. The initiative also aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by fostering a resilient private sector powered by innovation, inclusion, and enterprise. Interested participants can register via the official OAB website. Seats are limited and early registration is encouraged.