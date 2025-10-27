Program cultivates UAE’s future leaders through advanced training in energy, sustainability, leadership, and innovation, while nurturing their growth as global citizens committed to human solidarity, harmony, and peace in today’s world.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the 2025-26 class of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program (SMSP), a highly selective initiative designed to prepare some of the UAE’s most promising university students for academic and professional success. The program offers advanced coursework, leadership training, graduate school counseling, and access to an international network of faculty and peers.

Established in 2008, SMSP draws students from the UAE’s federal universities: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). This year, 24 students were chosen from a competitive pool of 154 applicants by a distinguished panel of NYUAD faculty and community leaders.

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Co-chair of the Scholars Program Steering Committee said: “The Scholars Program is a transformative platform that empowers exceptional students across the UAE to pursue their academic and professional aspirations. It is through cultivating creativity, leadership, and intellectual curiosity that we uphold our nation’s lasting commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost Fatma Abdulla welcomed the new class, adding: “This year’s cohort embodies academic excellence, leadership potential, and a drive to contribute to society. Through rigorous courses, leadership workshops, and cross-cultural exchanges, they will be challenged and inspired, and we look forward to supporting their growth during this journey.”

This year’s curriculum is taught by NYUAD faculty whose work is shaping global debates in their fields. Courses include:

Ideas of the Sacred with John Coughlin, Global Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies and Law.

with John Coughlin, Global Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies and Law. The Road to Net Zero: Global Debates and Challenges with Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy.

with Sophia Kalantzakos, Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy. What Makes a Leader with Angela Migally, focusing on leadership theory, self-assessment, and development.

with Angela Migally, focusing on leadership theory, self-assessment, and development. Public Speaking and Public Presentations with Erich Dietrich and Peter Karagianakis.

with Erich Dietrich and Peter Karagianakis. Critical Thinking and Persuasive Writing with Maleha Arif.

In addition to coursework, students engage with NYUAD’s pioneering research centers and world-class facilities, gaining exposure to cutting-edge research in sustainability, technology, and public policy, while broadening their perspectives, fostering tolerance, and strengthening their commitment to academia, making a positive impact on society.

The SMSP curriculum reflects the UAE’s strategic priorities, preparing students to address global challenges such as climate change, energy transition, and sustainable development, while also engaging with questions of ethics, culture, and values to ensure their leadership is both innovative and principled.

Since its inception, SMSP has supported 372 students. Among them, 170 have pursued graduate studies worldwide, including 68 across NYU’s global campuses and 16 in PhD programs. Alumni have gone on to impactful careers in academia, government, and industry, underscoring the program’s enduring role in shaping the UAE’s next generation of leaders.

The SMSP is one of two Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Community Programs administered by NYUAD. The other, the NYUAD Summer Academy, is a competitive college preparatory program for Emirati high school students entering their eleventh year.

The 2025-26 Class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars are:

Abdulla Salem Mohammed Masoud Alshamsi Fatema Alhay Ali Mohamed Almazrouei Firaol Tesfaye Hailu Hamad Saeed Juma Khalifa Almehairi Hamda Naser Sulaiman Lutfi Khanji Hassan Waheed Bakhsh Alblooshi Ivy Grace Sylvina Suresh Samuel Dhanaraj Jasem Mohamed Jasem Abdulla Almeraikhi Juman Younus Mohamed Noor Alawadhi Khadijah Jihad Diab Laila Ahmed Salem Alreqabi Almessabi Maitha Khaled Hamad Saeed Aljneibi Maryam Omran Abdulkarim Belal Juma Meriem Ben Jeddou Narmeen Nader Abdulla Mohamed Almarzooqi Omar Rasheed Ahmed Abdulla Alhammadi Reem Matar Gharib Bin Jarsh Alfalasi Salama Saeed Altuwair Balmur Alameri Sawsan Ammar Omira Shahad Abdulla Ali Mohamed Alyammahi Solaf Radwan Dodan Wadeema Ahmed Abdulraheem Yousef Alali Yared Zebene Belete Yihui Ma

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.