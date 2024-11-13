Abu Dhabi, UAE: Musical compositions by NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) students have been launched into space and are now on board the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a groundbreaking scientific and artistic endeavor. This milestone marks the culmination of the inaugural ASTROBEAT – Music from Space competition, a collaboration between NYUAD and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).

Selected by NASA and the ISS National Lab as one of the significant experiments onboard the ISS, ASTROBEAT highlights the potential for interdisciplinary innovation in space. The project investigates the interface of art and science, showcasing how artistic expression can complement and enhance scientific exploration.

The winning artists, Summer Reid, an NYU Steinhardt student, and Nadine Kabbani, an NYUAD alumna, created original compositions that were streamed from space. This marks NYUAD’s continued exploration into space-based music projects and underscores the university’s commitment to fostering collaboration across disciplines.

The project is led by Senior Lecturer in Aerospace Engineering at MCAST Leonardo Barilaro, in collaboration with Associate Professor of Music Carlos Guedes and Associate Professor of Music Technology Matteo Marciano at NYUAD.

The compositions were recorded at NYUAD by Gazelien Records, a student-run recording label (lab) based at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates under guidance of Marciano. The initiative received crucial support from NYUAD Professor of Physics and Director of the Center for Astrophysics and Space Science (CASS) Andrea Macciò, who initiated the scientific collaboration with Barilaro and MCAST.

Kabbani, who graduated from NYUAD’s Legal Studies and Music program, reflected on the experience: “No Gravity is a piano-led composition enhanced by strings and synthesizers to evoke the ethereal nature of space. The idea of floating aimlessly in an endless expanse inspired this piece. Seeing my work streamed from space has been an incredible honor—an out-of-this-world experience.”

Reid, currently pursuing a degree in Music Business at NYU Steinhardt, said: “Little Brooks, a deeply personal piece about family, is now part of the cosmos. The opportunity to have it streamed from the ISS through ASTROBEAT is beyond surreal. Space has always fascinated me, and knowing my music was broadcast from there is a dream come true. This moment breaks barriers for me as an artist, and I am deeply grateful for this experience.”

ASTROBEAT is an MCAST project funded by Xjenza Malta through the Space Upstream Program. The ISS payload opportunity is being made available by Nanoracks (Voyager Space) through its partnership with NASA’s US National Lab.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.