Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi has opened applications for its Summer Research Program, offering undergraduate students from NYU New York, NYU Shanghai, and UAE-based universities the opportunity to participate in faculty-led research projects on campus during summer 2026.

The eight-week, in-person program provides students with hands-on research experience in a collaborative academic environment, bringing together participants from different institutions to exchange ideas and perspectives while contributing to active research at NYUAD.

“Programs like this are essential to building strong research communities,” said Director of Visiting Students Program and Student Research at NYUAD Farhana Goha. “They allow visiting students to meaningfully engage in research while benefiting from the diverse academic and cultural perspectives that define NYU Abu Dhabi.”

Applications close on February 27, 2026, at 5pm GST. All summer 2026 positions will take place in person at the NYU Abu Dhabi campus. For more information, please visit this page.

NYU Abu Dhabi is ranked number one in the UAE for publications in the world’s top science journals (Nature Index). The University has established more than 90 faculty labs and projects, producing over 9,500 internationally recognized research publications. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the world’s top 31 universities, making NYUAD the highest globally ranked university in the UAE.

