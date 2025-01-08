Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has launched a new PhD program in Astrophysics and Space Systems. The first of its kind in the UAE and the region, the five-year program, fully based in Abu Dhabi, will be conducted under the supervision of international scholars and researchers at NYUAD.

Students can choose between two tracks: the more theoretical Astrophysics, and Space Systems, which has a stronger engineering component. Both paths will prepare students for positions in academia and the growing space industry and space exploration sector.

"As an astronaut, I have witnessed the transformative power of education and innovation in space science as catalysts for progress on Earth and beyond,” said HE Sultan Al Neyadi, who is also the UAE Minister of Youth. “This program will create a vital talent pipeline to advance our national space strategy while inspiring future generations to push boundaries, explore new frontiers, and contribute to humanity's collective ambitions."

Kicking off in the fall semester of 2025, the program will access the broad range of expertise at NYU Abu Dhabi, training scientists and engineers needed to help design and analyze the data from future space missions.

“The launch of the Astrophysics and Space Systems PhD program completes the chain for space education at all academic levels in the UAE,” said HE Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency. “Space research and education are central to the UAE's vision for driving knowledge and fostering innovation. This PhD program represents a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE's position in the space sector.”

NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters, the chief academic officer, noted that the establishment of this program underscores the University’s unwavering commitment to advancing academic excellence and innovation in fields critical to the UAE and the future of humanity.



“By harnessing our world-class research facilities, interdisciplinary expertise, and collaborations with leading space agencies, we are preparing our students to lead in the burgeoning UAE space sector,” Petters said. “This program elevates NYUAD’s standing as a hub for groundbreaking research and education and aligns with our mission to cultivate talent that will drive the UAE’s ambitious vision for space exploration and technological leadership.”

A distinct feature of the program is its robust research component, in which students will complete a three-year research project, culminating in a PhD thesis. Through coursework and research, students will learn how to devise, execute, and complete complex tasks.

Andrea V. Macciò, Professor of Physics and Director of NYU Abu Dhabi’s Center for Astrophysics and Space Science, who will head the program, said: “This PhD program represents a significant milestone for space research and education at NYU Abu Dhabi. Humanity’s fascination with the stars predates recorded history, and our recent advancements in exploring the cosmos have revolutionized global communication and environmental monitoring. These transformative technologies stem directly from breakthroughs in understanding phenomena ranging from subatomic particles to the largest galaxy clusters. Through this program, we aim to cultivate the next generation of scientists and researchers, equipping them to lead the future of scientific space exploration.”

NYUAD is well established as a major player in the region in Astrophysics and Space Science. The team behind the PhD has authored more than 1,000 scientific publications that have had a significant impact on the field of space science. These efforts align with the UAE's goal of becoming a world leader in the space industry and research.

Applications are now open and available here, with a deadline of January 15, 2025. For more information about the program, please visit this page.

