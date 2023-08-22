RIYADH KSA – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the appointment of Talal Al-Saif to Multi Sub-Regional Sales Director, responsible for the sub-regions of Central Gulf (Saudi, Qatar and Bahrain) and Egypt. Based in Saudi, Talal will focus on driving regional digital transformation initiatives, delivering higher levels of customer and partner satisfaction and tapping into new markets to accelerate Nutanix’s growth in the region.



Talal has over 19 years of experience working in executive positions in companies like Oracle, Hewlett-Packard and Saudi Telecom Company, helping clients in different market segments with their digital transformation journey. He joined Nutanix five years ago as an Account Manager with the mission of building the Saudi Public Sector practice for the company. He was promoted to lead this business three years later and by building a hyper-focused team, he has delivered strong and consistent results, regularly overachieving on company targets. Talal uses his vast industry experience to transform organizations with a blend of technology, leadership and culture change to achieve successful business outcomes.

Speaking about the new role, Mohammed Abulhouf, Senior Director & GM EMEA Emerging Markets at Nutanix says, “Nutanix Central Gulf and Egypt have experienced tremendous business growth over the past few years which has prompted the company to expand its operations in order to better serve customers and partners. Based on Talal’s outstanding performance that has helped Nutanix achieve double digit growth in Saudi, we believe he has all the attributes of a successful leader who will be able to drive growth for the company in the region in the years to come.”

Talal has been tasked with building a team of technical and sales professionals in order to provide Nutanix customers with the best IT solutions and services. He believes that continuous innovation of Nutanix’s Cloud Platform, customer centricity and enhancing customer experience will be the key drivers to growing the company’s business.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to lead the team in Central Gulf and Egypt. This promotion is indication of the trust and confidence that the management have in my abilities and dedication to driving revenue growth,” says Talal Al-Saif. “In the age of the hybrid workplace, cloud computing is a key pillar of any Digital Transformation strategy and as leaders in the cloud space, Nutanix has a very strong value proposition to regional enterprises. My job is to make this message resonate so that the Nutanix brand becomes synonymous with the cloud, and in doing so, increase the uptake of our solutions in the market.”