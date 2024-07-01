Middle East – Chevrolet Middle East is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Female Talent Agency (FTA) a female-led creative agency specializing in music and brand partnerships and up-and-coming local music sensation Nurzy. This collaboration aims to support emerging Arab talent while highlighting the brand’s long standing legacy in music and culture scene.

With a background in Audiology, Nurzy, is known for her unique voice and sensational performances. She is paving her way into Arabic Pop with a mission to raise awareness on hearing protection in the music industry through her music and is quickly becoming a rising star in the local music scene.

In parallel, she has been a Chevrolet fan for many years with her first car being a blue Chevrolet Groove. As part of her collaboration with Chevrolet, having debuted the single ‘Albe Blue’ on 28th June, 2024, which references her beloved first car, a blue Chevrolet Groove. The single is a heartfelt tribute to the memories and freedom associated with her cherished Chevrolet Groove, making the small SUV a fitting centerpiece for this partnership. The blue Groove also shared the spotlight in her music video which Chevrolet amplified on social channels to help raise awareness of the up-and-coming talented, Arab artist.

“I moved to Dubai in 2021 with a heart full of dreams ready to take my music career to the next level,” said Nurzy. “One of the first things I did when I moved here was tackled my fear of driving and took lessons. As soon as I passed, I knew I wanted a Chevy because I’ve lost count of the number of songs I heard featuring the brand, it was like the universe was telling me this was the brand for me. Since then, my blue Groove has seen me through hard and good times of my career in Dubai, so when I was thinking about the brand to collaborate with for my debut single, Chevrolet was a no brainer.”

Chevrolet’s connection to music is deeply rooted in its history, with iconic songs and memorable moments in popular culture often featuring Chevrolet vehicles or mentions of iconic models such as Corvette, Camaro, Impala, Chevy Trucks and many more. From classic hits to contemporary tracks, Chevrolet cars have been a symbol of freedom and adventure, inspiring countless artists and music lovers alike.

This collaboration with Nurzy is another chapter in Chevrolet’s commitment to the region’s talent and music culture. In 2021, to mark the launch of the new Chevrolet Groove , Chevrolet assembled 12 talented Arab artists to create a signature "ME-Pop" album titled "Find Your Groove" which achieved great success.

To listen to Nurzy’s new single visit Nurzy and Chevrolet Arabia’s official channels.

-Ends-

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value.

The Chevrolet portfolio for the Middle East for 2024 features award-winning passenger cars such as the Spark, Malibu, Camaro and All-New Corvette; crossovers such as the Captiva, Equinox, Blazer and Traverse; as well as SUVs and pickups including the Tahoe, Suburban and All-New Silverado Light & Heavy Duty.

Chevrolet also offers customers a high-level aftersales service experience through Chevrolet Complete Care including a 3 year 100,000km Manufacturer Warranty.

Specific market vehicle availability and more information can be found at www.chevroletarabia.com.

Contacts:

Ronald Balit

Communications Director

GM Africa & Middle East Operations

E-mail: Ronald.balit@gm.com

ABOUT FEMALE TALENT AGENCY

Founded in 2024, Female Talent Agency is a first-of-its-kind female lead creative agency specializing in music and brand partnerships. The agency aims to bridge the gap between artist and brands, creating a space where female artists can thrive and collaborate authentically.

More information can be found at www.femaletalentagency.com