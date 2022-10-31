Every IT company is researching different methods to migrate from NSX-V to NSX-T to bring new features and reap the benefits of the latest improvements.

Dubai, UAE - With the end of NSX-V support, the leading companies and organizations across the globe are striving to migrate to NSX-T. Now, the development of NSX-V will not continue and the support will be limited until a year later. However, the official end-of-support date is not the only reason for NSX-T migration. Many IT companies want to scale up and update their infrastructure rather than miss out on the exclusive virtualization and end-user benefits.

VMware Cloud foundation has worked diligently to cover NSX-V functionality with NSX-T and also enhance cloud security features. Now that all updated features will be under one umbrella, i.e., NSX Data Center, organizations are looking forward to taking advantage of the latest features and improving their IT infrastructure to achieve higher levels of productivity.

NSX-V keeps enterprises from expanding their IT infrastructure environment to more than a single on-premises vCenter infrastructure. On the other hand, NSX-T and its dynamic nature will let the organizations expand to the cloud, integrate into more container environments, or have NSX across multiple hypervisors.

The most significant benefit that NSX-T migration will provide the enterprises is security. It is with the constant development of new security and threat protection features that the IT infrastructures of several enterprises have become safer than ever. One of the enhanced options offered by the NSX-T environment is the intrusion detection and prevention system IDS/IPS.

Citrus Consulting is the right partner for supporting your NSX-T migration as this company guides your enterprise to follow a structured VMC on AWS approach by using appropriate methods and techniques. Offering the best cloud services, we ensure seamless NSX-T migration for clients’ organizations. We first assess how NSX-V components are set up in your organization and then work on removing or replacing features that are not available in NSX-T.

Next, we help you to figure out the optimized migration plan with all the necessary details to avoid any downtime or service disruption. IT infrastructure assessed by our IT professionals will help you detect potential issues beforehand and prepare your organization well for migrating from NSX-V to NSX-T.

Citrus Consulting Services, is recognized as the top IT consulting company that provides the best cloud solutions in Dubai. A team of qualified, skilled, and experienced IT professionals apply human-centered design driven by the client's organizational objectives of enhancing user experience, solving their problems, and bringing innovative ideas to the market. A registered free zone (Dubai Internet City) company, acquainted with professional technology consultants, it assists ambitious change-makers in defining and validating their growth stories through the latest and advanced technologies.

