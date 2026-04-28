Epiroc, a global productivity partner for mining and construction sector, has unveiled its new EC 122 hydraulic breaker, engineered to deliver improved handling, extended service life, and simplified maintenance.

Following the successful introduction of the EC 102 breaker at Bauma 2025, Epiroc now unveils the second model update in this range.

Maintenance has been streamlined through Epiroc’s new wear insert. The lower wear bush now features a turnable insert, allowing operators to rotate the component to distribute wear evenly, extending its lifespan, said a statement from Epiroc.

This design eliminates the need for special tools and enables quick field replacement, minimizing downtime, it stated.

Additionally, the replaceable piston liner enhances repairability, ensuring cost-effective maintenance and longer operational life, it added.

Compact design for greater efficiency

The updatded EC 122 is 80 kg lighter than its predecessor, reducing overall carrier load and improving maneuverability. With a service weight of 1.120 kg, the EC 122 is designed for carriers in the 15–24-ton range, making it an ideal choice for operators seeking efficiency without compromising power.

The EC 122 integrates hybrid technology with a nitrogen piston accumulator, delivering consistent impact energy and smooth operation.

Epiroc said its VibroSilenced Plus system further reduces noise and vibration by isolating the percussion mechanism and sealing all openings, creating a safer and more comfortable working environment.

Equipped with an integrated control valve and EnergyRecovery system, the EC 122 optimises hydraulic efficiency while reducing vibrations. Active percussion chamber ventilation minimizes internal wear, ensuring the breaker remains in peak condition for extended periods.

Versatile for multiple applications

The EC 122 is designed for a wide range of tasks, including demolition, rock excavation, quarrying, and utility work.

"The turnable wear insert is a simple yet highly effective solution that saves time and reduces costs for our customers," remarked Predrag Petrovic, Vice President Hydraulic Attachment Tools Business Line at Epiroc.

"By enabling quick field replacement without special tools, we´ve made maintenance easier, reduced downtime and extended the breaker´s lifespan," he added.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Epiroc is a major player in the mining and construction sectors with a 19,000-strong global workforce collaborating with customers in around 150 countries.

Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. It also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification.

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