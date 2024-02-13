­ ​​​​​Abu Dhabi: The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) - a leading national organization, under the umbrella of National Guard Command (NGC), that oversees all search and rescue operations, in coordination with local and federal authorities, at the local, federal, and regional levels in the UAE - has taken comprehensive measures, including providing training, opportunities, and support, to enhance women participation in the field.

Leading the charge is Major Mariam Al Zaabi, who stands out as the first female Emirati Critical Care paramedic in the search and rescue sector, shattering stereotypes and paving the way for more female representation in emergency response teams in the UAE. In a traditionally male-dominated search and rescue sector, her achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and diversity.

Mariam’s remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the progressive vision and inclusive directives of the wise leadership regarding gender balance in the UAE, which has introduced several laws to protect individuals from discrimination and enhance the presence of women across different sectors.

By joining the frontline response teams, Mariam became an example of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to serving the community. Mariam said: “It brought me great pride to be the first Emirati critical paramedic in this field to join the National Search and Rescue Center. I am grateful for this opportunity as it allows me to serve my community while inspiring other women to follow their dreams. I am proud to be a part of a profession that makes a difference in people’s lives.”

This accomplishment demonstrates UAE’s commitment to advancing the participation of women in various fields in line with the directives and unlimited support of the wise leadership. It also highlights the effectiveness of the UAE’s strategies in enhancing women’s abilities and providing avenues for broadening their engagement, thereby empowering them to serve as vital contributors in the journey towards sustainable development.

About National Search and Rescue Center:

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), established pursuant to Decree No. (4) of 2013 and operating under the supervision of the Supreme Council for National Security, has been redefining the field of search and rescue in the UAE. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, highly trained personnel, and advanced communication systems, the Center aims to cement its position as a leading global role model for search and rescue in operational readiness and speed of response.

Operating within the UAE, NSRC’s mission is primarily focused on enhancing and harmonizing search and rescue capabilities, in collaboration with other stakeholders, across maritime, land, and air domains to achieve a response time of no more than an hour (Golden Hour). This commitment seeks to ensure the safety of life and aligns with international search and rescue standards, reflecting the Centre’s core values.

NSRC places great importance on prioritizing the speed of response, fostering a deep commitment to individual responsibility and lifesaving duties, and maintaining quality and excellence in accordance with global benchmarks. The Center also holds a commitment to actively engage in community outreach to promote social awareness and place a strong emphasis on teamwork and collaborative efforts to achieve collective goals.

To learn more about the services and support provided by NSRC, please visit nsrc.gov.ae and follow @nsrcuae on all social media Platforms.

