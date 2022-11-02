On the sidelines of ADIPEC 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE: National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), has signed a Purchase Order Agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC) for the supply of 87 KMs of 34” Submerged Arc Welding Line Pipes for the Lower Zakum Long Term Development Phase-1 (LZ LTDP-1) New Main Gas Line Project.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, and Mr. Mitsuru Anezaki, CEO of AGPC, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Eng. Saeed Al Remeithi, Chairman of the Board of Al Gharbia Pipe Company and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer, National Marine Dredging Group at ADIPEC 2022, the world’s most influential gathering for the energy ecosystem.

Earlier this year, ADNOC Offshore awarded NPCC the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the LZ LTDP-1 New Main Gas Line Project. Expected to be completed in 2025, the project includes the construction of a new subsea pipeline that will run 85km from Zakum West Super Complex to Das Island and the provisions to construct, install and test a new platform at the super complex as well as a new gas receiving facility at Das Island.

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's "Make It In The Emirates” campaign, which aims to promote the development of advantages for national products and services, provide opportunities for partners and suppliers in the country, and strengthen local supply chains.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer, National Marine Dredging Group, said, “Thanks to our capabilities, expertise, and exceptional workforce, we continue to implement key infrastructure projects and expand our business portfolio in the UAE. We intend to maintain our position as the preferred choice locally by investing in additional infrastructure development and leveraging our revitalized capabilities to meet the needs of our clients.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, NPCC, said, “NPCC will spare no efforts to support ADNOC achieve its gas self-sufficiency plans and cater to increasing global energy demand through delivering complex engineering, procurement, and construction projects according to the highest international standards. The new agreement reaffirms our commitment to working closely with the local industrial manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.”

Eng. Saeed Al Remeithi, Chairman of the Board, Al Gharbia Pipe Company, said, “The current award is another milestone in the development of Al Gharbia as the premier manufacturer of large diameter longitudinal welded pipe in the region. We are honored to cooperate again with ADNOC and NPCC on this technically challenging project. The award also is testimony to the capabilities of UAE based manufacturers to support the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign and contribute to increased industrial output under the Operation 300BN program.”

Mr. Mitsuru Anezaki, Chief Executive Officer, Al Gharbia Pipe Company, said, “This prestigious project will showcase that local UAE manufacturers can supply welded API line pipes for even the most demanding technical specifications and comply with the high standards set by ADNOC. We are looking forward to increasing our share in the domestic UAE supply chain through this and future projects.”

NPCC is a world-class EPC company that has been providing solutions to offshore and onshore oil and gas, petrochemicals and renewables sectors for nearly five decades in the MENA region and the Indian Subcontinent.

-Ends-

About NPCC

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

NPCC has built strong relationships with leading Operating Companies (OPCOs), National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs), and has a team of over 1,200 engineers, based in four engineering centers in Abu Dhabi - UAE, Mumbai and Hyderabad - India, and La Ciotat - France.

NPCC’s state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, is set in an area of 1.3 million sq. meters, and the yard can fabricate up to 100,000 metric tons (MT) of structural steel annually. The company owns a fleet of 23 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its shallow and deep-water operations. It can lift structures weighing up to 4,200 MT and is also equipped for laying sub-sea cables and pipelines, up to 66 inches diameter; in water depths from 10 to 2,000 meters.

About AGPC

Established in 2015, Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC) is the regions most advanced carbon steel LSAW pipe manufacturer producing sour service line pipe and structural pipe from 18” – 60” diameter with wall thickness up to 44.5 mm. AGPC is a Joint Venture between Abu Dhabi holding company SENAAT (ADQ) and JFE Steel Corp. & Marubeni Itochu Steel from Japan.

With its strategic location in KEZAD near Khalifa Port, AGPC is well prepared to provide large quantities of high quality pipes for the energy industry and for civil infrastructure projects in the UAE and beyond.

AGPC’s factory is fully automated and Industry 4.0 compliant, offering unparalleled consistent high quality production. The factory is supported by an in house ISO 17025 accredited test lab for chemical, mechanical and corrosion testing. AGPC has completed several hundred kilometer of large diameter line pipe to ADNOC, most of it for critical sour service. Since then AGPC has received several approvals from energy companies in the Gulf Region and beyond opening the door for further expansion.

Investment in new technologies for testing traditional pipes in H2S environment and new developments including pipes for CCUS and H2 service are ongoing.