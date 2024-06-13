ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2024 (WAM) -- NMDC Energy, in partnership with Technip Energies and JGC Corporation, have been awarded a contract worth US$5.5 billion by ADNOC for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

The project will consist of two natural gas liquefaction trains with a total LNG production capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum. The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by clean energy.

The plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

The project will more than double ADNOC's LNG production capacity aligning with global natural gas demand and the shift towards decarbonisation.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented, "We are proud to be entrusted by ADNOC with the Ruwais LNG project, which strengthens our position in the UAE’s energy landscape and underscores our dedication to advancing the country’s sustainable development. Utilizing nuclear energy for LNG production not only sets a new international standard for low-emission energy but also aligns with the UAE’s strategy for a sustainable future.”

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented, “By powering electrified LNG trains with nuclear energy, this project sets a new standard for energy security and sustainability. By leveraging our low-carbon and electrified LNG leadership we will support ADNOC’s position as a reliable global natural gas supplier and commitment to decarbonisation.”

Farhan Mujib, Representative Director, President of JGC, commented, “We commit to leveraging our capabilities and experience for the lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, bringing our proven track record in the LNG field.”