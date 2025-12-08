Dubai, United Arab Emirates Novartis, in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients’ Pink Caravan, led a UAE-wide campaign brining awareness and on-site screening directly to workplaces. While October highlighted a key moment during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign’s impact extends well beyond it—continuing to promote early detection and sustain community awareness across the United Arab Emirates.

Through this campaign, Novartis is working with leading employers across several sectors including telecommunications, aviation, media, and others to integrate health awareness and preventive screening into employees’ daily work environments. This campaign has reached hundreds of employees from various companies, highlighting Novartis’ dedication to helping employers put their employees wellbeing first by making early detection easier and more accessible.

Commenting on the initiative, Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla – Director, Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), UAE stated, “Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United Arab Emirates, accounting for over one-third of all female cancer cases. Addressing this challenge requires collaboration and shared commitment. Through our partnership with Novartis, we aim to bring education and screening initiatives directly to workplaces. Together, we can leverage resources, expertise, and knowledge to create a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to addressing breast cancer across the UAE”.

Breast cancer in the UAE tends to be diagnosed at a younger average age and in more advanced stages than in Western countries, with one in five cases occurring in women under 40. Nevertheless, early detection greatly improves chances of survival.

Dr. Aydah Al Awadhi, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Emirates Oncology Society, and Division Chair of Hematology and Oncology at Sheikh Shakbout Medical City – Abu Dhabi, commented: “It was an honour to participate in this vital initiative led by Novartis, which is crucial for encouraging regular screening, overcoming stigma, and equipping women with the knowledge and resources needed to care for their health. Initiatives like this are essential for building lasting awareness and supporting a culture focused on early detection throughout the UAE.”

Among the organisations participating in the initiative is e&, one of the UAE’s largest employers, which is implementing on-site testing for its workforce.

“At e&, the wellbeing of our employees is at the heart of our culture and workplace design. Our collaboration with Novartis and Pink Caravan to provide breast cancer education and on-site screening during work hours is a testament to this commitment. By removing barriers to access, we are promoting early detection and empowering our colleagues and their families to make informed health decisions. We are proud to support such vital initiatives,” said Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&.

The collaboration demonstrates Novartis' commitment to promoting health awareness within the UAE workforce. By leveraging Pink Caravan’s established outreach efforts alongside Novartis’ significant oncology expertise, this initiative seeks to advance the mutual goal of creating a healthier and better-informed society.

“At Novartis, we recognise that transformative progress stems from both heightened awareness and improved accessibility,” stated Mohamed Ezz Eldin, GCC Cluster Head at Novartis. “Through our partnership with the Pink Caravan and leading employers, we are enhancing breast cancer awareness and integrating early detection protocols into employee wellness programmes nationwide. By introducing essential health screenings into organisations such as e&, we are ensuring that breast health education and screening prioritized alongside professional life.”

Building on the momentum of this campaign, Novartis intends to broaden its workplace awareness and screening activities throughout the year. The company remains dedicated to cultivating a proactive approach to health management across the UAE, consistently prioritising breast cancer awareness, education, and early detection beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

