Strategic partnership between both organizations to serve UAE’s healthcare vision and enhance patient access to medication in key therapeutic areas such as diabetes and hypertension

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Novartis, a leading global medicines company, and ranked among the world’s top pharmaceutical companies today announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

In line with the vision of UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention to encourage partnerships between research-based pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers in the UAE, the collaboration covers the commercialization and co-marketing of Novartis products to Pharmax to enhance patient access to medicines and treatments in a range of Cardiometabolic diseases such as Diabetes and Hypertension.

Both companies formalized their partnership at a signing ceremony held at the Swiss Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 in the presence of H.E. Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to UAE and Bahrain; Marwan Abdul Aziz, Managing Director at Dubai Science Park; Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster at Novartis Pharmaceuticals; Fahad Al Qassim, Chairman of Pharmax, and Madhukar Tanna, CEO at Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

“Our vision is to foster an effective and sustainable healthcare system that contributes to the wellbeing of society, and key partnerships in the private sector are critical to this effort,” said H.E. Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. “Collaborations such as these will strengthen the UAE’s healthcare vision to bring high-quality medicines in the country – and accelerate our position as a regional hub for medical practices, therapies, treatments, and pharmaceutical industries.”

As a shared objective between Novartis and Pharmax, this collaboration will serve MOHAP’s strategy to make the UAE a benchmark of excellence in the fields of medicines encouraged by local partnerships and initiatives. The agreement will cover the commercialization of oral antidiabetic and oral antihypertensive medicines to enhance care and treatment outcomes for these conditions.

“Novartis is on a mission to reimagine medicine and improve and extend people’s lives,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. “We cannot do that alone. We continually seek out likeminded partners such as Pharmax to support us in our efforts. By joining forces, we will broaden access to medication for the citizens and residents of the UAE, and thereby support the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s healthcare vision. We pledge today to remain committed to that vision.”

“Pharmax takes pride in associating with one of the most innovative companies such as Novartis. This partnership will advance the treatment for diabetes and hypertension and improve access to medication for the larger population of UAE,” said Madhukar Tanna, CEO, Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

"UAE is not immune to high prevalence of lifestyle diseases and such efforts will expand choice of treatment for physicians and patients both. We believe this step is in the right direction and will pave the way for improving market access of many new and innovative medicines here in UAE. This progress would not have been possible without pragmatic policies and encouragement by MOHAP.”

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

About Pharmax Pharmaceuticals:

Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is a UAE-based pharmaceutical company which manufactures and markets affordable, branded generic medication. Committed to exceeding the expectations of healthcare providers, practitioners and patients, the company offers a diverse range of medications across a range of therapeutic areas. Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is a GMP-licensed international manufacturer and distributor of high-quality medications into most regulated markets globally. Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.pharmax.ae.

