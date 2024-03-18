Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Novade Solutions, a global leader in cloud-based field management software, and WakeCap, a leader in smart solutions for construction site management, are excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration. The partnership will see Novade Solutions and WakeCap work together to integrate advanced software applications and IoT technologies, a strategic collaboration focused on enhancing safety, quality and productivity on large construction projects across Saudi Arabia.

Novade is a leading provider of field management software, trusted by the world's largest companies in the building and infrastructure industry and deployed on over 10,000 sites globally. With Novade, site processes such as permits to work (PTWs), safety inspections, quality inspections or site diaries are digitized and automated using mobile devices. The data captured provides insights to streamline operations and improve performance.

“WakeCap’s easy-to-integrate tools are transformational for our construction clients,” said Hassan Albalawi, CEO and co-founder of WakeCap. “WakeCap automates data collection, enabling site owners to verify and quantify performance and get real-time insights on project milestones and deliverables. We are thrilled to partner with Novade, whose ability to digitie and manage processes aligns closely with our vision.”

WakeCap, whose technology solutions are implemented on some of the largest construction sites in the GCC, sets an industry standard for data-powered site visibility thanks to its smart-hard hat solution designed to improve productivity and safety on sites.

"WakeCap's unique ability to capture data from the field is invaluable, especially for large-scale projects” commented Denis Branthonne, CEO of Novade. “By combining our strengths, we are set to deliver solutions that will redefine construction management in the region."

Both companies already work with Aramco, the world’s largest integrated energy company, aiming to increase value for Aramco as well as extend the solution set to other projects and clients in the region. This collaboration is expected to significantly impact the Saudi Arabian construction sector, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and sustainable development.

About Novade

Novade is a leading provider of field management software enhancing quality, safety, and productivity. Its flagship product, Novade Enterprise, is trusted by the world's largest companies in the building and infrastructure industry and is deployed at over 10,000 sites globally. With Novade Enterprise, site processes such as quality control, safety inspections or progress monitoring are digitalised and automated using mobile devices. The captured data provides insights to streamline operations and drive results.

In 2022, Novade Solutions launched Novade Lite, an application optimised for managing operations for small to medium-sized projects. Novade Lite is available to download online and is free for up to 5 users. It is adopted by a wide range of clients, including specialty contractors, builders, renovators, auditors, manufacturers, facility managers, utility operators, field service providers, and more. Novade Solutions is headquartered in Singapore and operates globally.

About WakeCAP

WakeCap is a ‘smart hard hat’ solution that helps site owners and contractors improve productivity and achieve higher levels of operational efficiency. WakeCap is an easy-to-implement, cost-effective technology that combines simple-yet-smart hardware with highly accurate data. Founded in 2017, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai and San Francisco, WakeCap’s technology enables real-time monitoring and data collection on complex projects such as construction sites. By leveraging WakeCap’s services, clients gain valuable insights, allowing them to identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions that enhance overall efficiency.