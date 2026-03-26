RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA & GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL HUBS — Following its February 2026 national patent registration in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, NovaChargeX has initiated the rollout of its NCX Digital Asset Ecosystem. This strategic development represents a new class of integrated infrastructure where advanced energy systems and digital frameworks operate in alignment to support next-generation industrial demand.

A New Standard for Energy Continuity

In a global environment increasingly shaped by grid instability and the exponential growth of AI-driven infrastructure, NovaChargeX introduces an advanced hybrid energy architecture designed for continuous, stable operation.

At the core of this model:

NovaChargeX Systems (Hardware):

A patented hybrid regenerative energy system engineered to deliver consistent, low-emission power with a demonstrated high stability index, designed to operate independently of traditional intermittency challenges.

NCX Digital Ecosystem (Asset Layer):

A utility-oriented digital framework designed to support ecosystem expansion, platform access, and future infrastructure integration across global deployments.

Together, these elements form a coordinated physical-digital infrastructure model designed to enhance efficiency, scalability, and long-term operational resilience.

Saudi Arabia as a Strategic Energy Hub

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has been established as a key strategic base for NovaChargeX operations. Through national-level patent protection and regional alignment, NovaChargeX is positioning itself within one of the world’s most important energy transformation markets.

From this foundation, the company is preparing for international deployment across sectors requiring high reliability, including:

• AI data centers

• Industrial facilities

• Critical infrastructure environments

Energy and Digital Infrastructure Convergence

“As global energy demand evolves alongside digital infrastructure, the need for stable, scalable systems becomes critical,” said a NovaChargeX representative.

“Our approach is focused on delivering continuous energy performance while enabling a broader ecosystem that supports future infrastructure development.”

This integrated model is designed to support the growing requirements of high-performance computing environments, where energy consistency and efficiency are essential.

Strategic Ecosystem Overview

Foundation: Patented Hybrid Energy System | Utility-Based Digital Framework Performance: High Stability Continuous Output | Ecosystem Access & Integration Security: Protected Intellectual Property | Structured Digital Infrastructure Market: Industrial & AI Applications | Platform & Strategic Expansion About NovaChargeX

NovaChargeX is an international clean energy technology company and recipient of the World Future Award 2025 for Best Hybrid Regenerative Clean Energy System. The company focuses on developing advanced energy systems designed for continuous operation, bridging physical infrastructure with scalable digital frameworks to support the next generation of global energy demand.