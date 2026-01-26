Upon completion, AAFG will supply one quarter of the UAE’s total egg consumption

New logistics and warehouse facility in Jebel Ali to strengthen end-to-end distribution facility

Dubai, UAE – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion, today announced a major expansion of its local eggs production to meet increasing demand for locally produced food while also raising its contribution to the nation’s food security agenda. Announced during Gulfood 2026, the expansion demonstrates AAFG’s continued investment in local infrastructure to serve UAE consumers.

“This expansion, which will increase our capacity to supply one quarter of national egg consumption within three years, reflects our belief that food security is built through local capability,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO. “UAE families want fresh, high-quality, locally produced food, and we are investing to deliver exactly that, consistently and at scale. Eggs are one of the most affordable and nutrient-dense sources of protein available – relied on by households across all income levels. We are investing in the everyday food that powers daily life in the UAE.”

Hassan Safi added that the UAE consumes around 2 billion eggs a year. With a population of roughly 11 million, that equates to approximately 200 eggs per person annually – or one egg every two days.

Scaling to Meet National Demand

Already underway, AAFG’s poultry expansion will increase its eggs production capacity from 400 million eggs annually to 550 million eggs annually over the next three years. Once fully operational, the Group will supply one quarter of the UAE’s total egg consumption.

The expansion spans multiple sites across the UAE:

Al Ain production site: Conversion of existing facilities, modification of 21 production houses, addition of a new egg storage building, and installation of state-of-the-art layer equipment.

Jebel Ali, Dubai: A new logistics and warehouse facility in Jebel Ali, dedicated solely to poultry distribution, will strengthen end-to-end capability from production to delivery.

Building National Self-Sufficiency

AAFG’s expansion aligns with the UAE’s broader food security agenda and its commitment to strengthening domestic capability. In a world where supply chains face increasing uncertainty, local production is not just about quality and freshness, it is about resilience and self-sufficiency.

By increasing local production, the Group is ensuring Emirati households have consistent access to essential, locally produced nutrition – reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the nation’s food independence.

“The UAE has always understood that true food security comes from building capability at home,” added Hassan Safi. “This investment is our contribution to that national vision, ensuring that as the world changes, UAE families can continue to rely on fresh, local, high-quality food every day.”

As the global food industry gathers in Dubai, AAFG’s message is clear: the UAE is building a food system its people can rely on.

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

– Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

– One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

– One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

– Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.