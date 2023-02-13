DUBAI, UAE: Universal Trading Company (UTC), the exclusive UAE distributor of world-renowned Nolte Küchen, reveals that the brand has been chosen by Tilal Al Ghaf, Majid Al Futtaim’’s flagship destination in Dubai, to be its official kitchen partner for its highly anticipated Harmony Villas. UTC will deliver a total of 1,039 Nolte kitchens for the Harmony neighbourhoods, guaranteeing homeowners the highest standards of kitchen concept, technology, and design that have proven to stand the test of time.

After a meticulous selection process, Nolte Küchen has been chosen by Tilal Al Ghaf for its 60-year heritage, exceptional quality, material variety, service, reliability, and innovation. As Europe’s second-largest factory, the brand produces over 1,700 kitchens every day, 100% made in Germany, and exports to 60 different countries. With its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Nolte Küchen is the only kitchen and furniture manufacturer that currently holds two of the world’s most important environmental certificates - PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Schemes) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council). This, along with its other industry accolades, has made it seamless for the team to comply with MAF's BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) requirements, which guarantees the entire project reflects the gold standard in environmental performance. Apart from gaining industry recognition and respect, Nolte Küchen has also won the hearts of its consumers after being voted Germany’s most popular kitchen brand for three consecutive years.

In the UAE, Nolte has enjoyed success with distributor UTC at the helm. With 50 years in the market, UTC has been supplying European kitchens and appliances to large-scale residential and retail projects and to direct consumers. “The Harmony product at Tilal Al Ghaf is another milestone project at UTC and we are grateful for the trust of Majid Al Futtaim. Harnessing both team’s vast experience coupled with a shared thirst to learn and grow fast together, we are confident that we’ll complete this one-of-a-kind development with a lot of pride in our hearts and we’ll be handing it over to very satisfied homeowners,” says Ziad Abdel Nour, General Manager of Universal Trading Company.

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, offering luxury resort-like living around Lagoon Al Ghaf, a recreational lagoon with sandy white beaches. Spanning over 3 million square metres, the community will provide walkable neighbourhoods featuring high-quality villas, townhouses, and apartments. These are connected by pathways, natural, open spaces, and parks, complemented by vibrant retail, dining, leisure, and cultural options.

Majid Al Futtaim Communities craft human-centric destinations by bridging people, business, and culture to create world-class mixed-use developments with unparalleled quality of life at their core. Their experience allows them to find creative synergies between partners to elevate master planning and design; architecture, public space and urban retail; culture creation, and services. These contribute to building civic pride and a sense of belonging for anyone who comes in touch with one of their communities.

TAG Harmony Nolte kitchens will feature the best-selling and long-term Manhattan range with a wood finish combined with the “FEEL” range of lacquered laminate matt finish. Included in this are the benefits of the door color matching the interior decor, sealed edge carcass, 80kg load-bearing capacity, and drawer mechanism combined with high technology elements.

To check out the Harmony Villas at Tilal Al Ghaf, visit www.tilalalghaf.com. To know more about UTC and Nolte, visit www.utc.ae and www.noltemiddleast.com.

Visit Universal Trading Company’s Nolte Küchen showroom at the following locations:

Location: Umm Al Sheif, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ruby 2 Building Dubai, UAE

Phone Number: 04 282 3443

Location: 118th Street, Sanaiya, Al Ain, UAE

Phone Number: 03 721 6660

Location: Al Markaziyah West W5, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Phone Number: 02 633 5331