Nokia today announced that it has been selected to modernize the Circuit Switched Core network of du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC). As part of the project, Nokia will expand and modernize the existing IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Voice Core Network in order to extend Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services.

Once fully deployed, the project will enhance voice quality and enable customers to access new advanced services. The modernization of du’s existing infrastructure will ensure a smooth transition to Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services.

The deployment will also allow du to provide customers with improved Fixed voice services.

Nokia will provide the operator with its AVA Traffica and Mediation solutions to offer crucial, real-time insights that improve network management.

The deployment of Nokia solutions will additionally provide support for 3G users until they are ready to upgrade their handsets to support VoLTE service; and enhance the current capacity of IMS to accommodate growing network usage.

Samar Mittal, VP, Cloud and Network Services (CNS), Global Business Center (GBC) at Nokia MEA said: “The UAE is an early adopter of digitalization, and this leads to a significant demand for high-performing voice and data services. This project with du has a direct positive impact on end users, who will benefit from high-quality voice experiences across all technologies while also setting the foundation for new and exciting services in the future.”

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, at du said: "We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our customers' experience, which is why we are proud to present the initiative to modernize and expand our voice core. With Nokia's innovative solutions, we can enhance our core network's performance and optimizing service quality. Our collaboration with Nokia for several years has been very successful, and we are thrilled to have partnered with them once again for this crucial project. Additionally, we are excited to unveil new and modern services that will certainly delight our users. This project marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of delivering even greater value and experiences to our loyal customer base."

