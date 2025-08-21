Amman, Jordan – Nobles Properties has launched a month-long showcase at its dedicated pavilion in Boulevard Abdali, with a primary focus on prime land sales in the expanding southwestern area of Amman. The pavilion will remain open daily until September 4, giving visitors direct access to current investment opportunities while also allowing them to discuss the company’s pipeline of future developments, including lifestyle-focused projects planned for 2026.

Visitors can meet with Nobles Properties’ professional property advisors for one-on-one consultations, not only to learn about available land offerings and tailored investment plans, but also to receive expert guidance on the Jordanian real estate market in general. The setting provides a transparent, welcoming space for buyers and investors to explore opportunities and ask detailed questions.

“This showcase is about more than just presenting our projects,” said Rasheed Jaara, Managing Director – Nobles Properties Jordan. “It’s a chance to listen to our clients, understand their needs, and guide them toward the opportunities that best match their goals. We’re bringing Nobles’ expertise and portfolio directly to the heart of Amman.”

The Boulevard Abdali pavilion reflects Nobles Properties’ commitment to staying close to its clients, fostering open dialogue, and delivering accurate, reliable information on both current offerings and the company’s future vision for the market.

Nobles is an international group of companies comprising Nobles Properties, its real estate asset management arm; Nobles Development Management, its engineering Project Management Organization (PMO); and Nobles Logistics & Industrial Cities. Nobles builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects such as AlShahd City 1, 2, 3, and 4; Jerash Hills; Nobles Tower; and Amman Logistics & Industrial City (ALIC). The company’s CSR program includes over a thousand scholarships across 11 countries, along with strategic partnerships with local charities and social development initiatives. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, developed one of the region’s most iconic projects—Princess Tower in Dubai—which Guinness World Records recognized as the tallest residential tower in the world upon completion. Nobles operates across North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa, with several innovative projects in the pipeline in Jordan, Libya, and elsewhere.