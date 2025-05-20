MoU for a potential Joint Venture announced at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), taking place between 19 to 22 May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC LTS, a business vertical of NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), has announced the signing of an MoU to explore the establishment of a Joint Venture with Jiangsu Huaying Valves Co. Ltd at the Make it in the Emirates forum to set-up a facility in the UAE which will assemble, fabricate, and distribute valves to be used in the energy sector.

Headquartered in China, Jiangsu Huaying, is a leading manufacturer and supplier specializing in the design, production, and distribution of valves and related components for oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and other industrial applications.

NMDC LTS, established to focus on the logistics and technical services sectors under the NMDC Group, will leverage its relationships with key players in the energy sector and tap into its regional capabilities to ensure the success of the collaboration.

Peter Marvin, Chief Technical & Resource Pool Officer of NMDC LTS, said: “With more than 40 years of NMDC Group’s experience and expertise in the region, NMDC LTS is leveraging the global attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial and energy sectors for international partners. We are also showing the true power of collaboration, where both NMDC LTS and Jiangsu Huaying will apply joint expertise at scale to ensure the development of solutions that are both locally and globally sought after in the energy sector and adjacent industries.”

More broadly, the partnership forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE. At MIITE, NMDC Group is showing how its work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how the Group bolsters the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships, and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE.