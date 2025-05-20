Award presented at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) which is taking place between 19 to 22 May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Energy, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has received The ICV Excellence Award in the category of Semi-Governmental Manufacturers at the Make it in Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

The ICV Excellence Award recognizes manufacturers that have obtained the In Country Value certification and it celebrates their efforts to support the growth and development of local industries, businesses, communities, and talent in the UAE.

To qualify for the award, companies will have had to have demonstrated commitment to the ICV program by supporting the local economy and creating jobs in the country. They will have had to undertake effective efforts to develop the local workforce and contributed to the growth of the local economy.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented: “NMDC Energy is a champion of local industry and one of our defining strengths is that our work brings deep strategic value to the entire UAE economy. We’re proud to be recognized, with the award win reflecting the true spirit of our efforts to maximize value from our resources and assets and to empower local business. More precisely, we believe it’s critical to engage with international partners that also share in this ethos, where they have a strong willingness to contribute expertise, capital, and technologies that bring far reaching benefits to our local industry and to the broader economy.”

At MIITE, NMDC Group & NMDC Energy are showing how their work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how the businesses within the Group bolster the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships, and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE. Furthermore, NMDC Energy reinjecting around AED 17 billion back into the economy by enhancing opportunities for UAE- based small and medium businesses.