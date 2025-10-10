Dubai, UAE – In a groundbreaking medical achievement, NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), has successfully performed the first-ever case in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region using Penumbra’s recently launched dedicated vascular sheath for mechanical thrombectomy powered by state-of-the-art AI-based Flash 2.0 Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy (CAVT) technology.

A 36-year-old Moroccan man suddenly found himself between life and death after a horrific traffic accident that resulted in massive pulmonary embolisms threatening his life. But in a critical moment, artificial intelligence shifted from being a futuristic concept to a lifeline — as doctors at NMC Royal Hospital – Dubai Investment Park (DIP) used the latest AI-supported medical intervention systems to perform a rare, life-saving procedure that brought him back from the brink and restored his hope.

This unprecedented medical milestone in the region embodied the union of science and compassion, proving that innovation can truly change the fate of a person on the edge of death.

The patient was swiftly transported by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which enabled rapid medical intervention thanks to integrated services and effective communication between the Dubai Ambulance team and the hospital’s emergency department.

He arrived in a critical condition: dangerously low blood pressure, circulatory collapse, and an urgent need for mechanical ventilation. Tests revealed a massive blockage in the pulmonary arteries with severe pressure on the heart — a condition with a mortality rate of up to 30% if not treated immediately.

Recognizing the critical urgency, the hospital’s Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Department, in collaboration with the Pulmonology, Cardiology, Intensive Care, and Orthopaedic Trauma teams, initiated an emergency mechanical thrombectomy using the advanced FLASH 2.0 next generation AI-enabled CAVT system from Penumbra, coupled with a large bore 16F aspiration catheter and a dedicated vascular sheath designed for venous thromboembolism and pulmonary artery access. This combination, deployed for the first time in the region, enabled the team to clear life-threatening clots from the patient’s lungs with minimal blood loss and significantly reduced procedure time.

The intervention led to rapid improvement in pulmonary artery pressures, reversal of right heart strain, and extubation from the ventilator within 48 hours. Following two weeks of multidisciplinary care — including orthopaedic surgery for fracture fixation — the patient was discharged in a hemodynamically stable condition.

“This was a high-risk case with multiple injuries in the background due to his road traffic accident — a large femoral shaft fracture, worsening hemodynamics, and the need for high doses of inotropes and ventilatory support,” said Dr. Shahyan Siddiqui, Specialist Interventional Radiologist, who performed the procedure. “With the complete dedicated advanced AI-based thrombectomy platform, we were able to swiftly access the pulmonary arteries and remove the clot burden while preserving blood volume, in ultimately saving the patient’s life.”

Dr. Abdul Samad Punekar, Head of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at NMC Royal Hospital DIP, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to innovation:

“At our department, we aim to offer patients the latest and most advanced tools to deliver the best possible outcomes, even in high-stakes scenarios like this. This case showcases how cutting-edge technology, combined with a skilled multidisciplinary team, can redefine what’s possible in emergency care.”

The success of this procedure underscores NMC Royal Hospital DIP’s role as a leader in adopting next-generation Interventional radiology solutions in the UAE and across the region, while also reflecting the vital role of DCAS in ensuring critically ill patients reach hospitals in time to receive lifesaving interventions.

Multidisciplinary Team Involved:

• Dr. Shahyan Siddiqui – Specialist Interventional Radiologist

• Dr. Hardik Patel – Specialist Pulmonologist

• Dr. Niraj Gupta – Specialist Interventional Cardiologist

• Dr. Abhishek Dadhich – Specialist Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon

• Dr. Khalid Eldar Yusupov & Dr. Bhuvaneswari Raja – Intensivists