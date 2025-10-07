Dubai, UAE: Cemplicity, a global leader in real-time patient insights, has partnered with NMC Healthcare (NMC), one of the UAE's largest private healthcare providers, to enhance patient experience across its national network of facilities.

This collaboration marks a significant step in Cemplicity's expansion into the UAE, reinforces both organisations’ commitment to improving patient experience, and is aligned with NMC’s strategy to enhance its operations nationwide. Under the agreement, NMC will implement Cemplicity's technology platform to capture and analyse real-time feedback using Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs), with the flexibility to scale to include Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) in the future.

“Our partnership with Cemplicity gives us powerful tools to capture and analyse patient insights in real-time, allowing us to make data-driven decisions that enhance patient satisfaction. By understanding what matters most to our patients, we can better tailor our services to deliver personalised care that matters,” said Dr. Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer at NMC Healthcare.

The implementation supports the UAE's “We the UAE 2031” vision to harness data-driven solutions for improving population health. A BCG study on healthcare in the Middle East found that healthcare providers shown to build patient trust are those that excel not only in clinical competence and care quality, but also the interpersonal, softer elements of the patient experience. Falling short of patient experience expectations can have wide-ranging implications, such as a rise in unnecessary second opinions and lower treatment compliance.

“By partnering with NMC Healthcare, we have found a partner committed to placing patient voices at the centre of healthcare improvement,” said Blaik Wilson, CEO of Cemplicity. “This is about delivering healthcare that truly listens and adapts. Our collaboration will contribute valuable insights to help to improve individual patient experiences at NMC.”

Cemplicity's platform offers full multilingual support and WhatsApp integration for convenient communication. It is fully compliant with local data privacy and healthcare regulations and seamlessly integrates with existing hospital management systems.

About Cemplicity

Cemplicity is a leading healthcare technology platform specialising in Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs) and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs). Since 2013, Cemplicity has been partnering with top healthcare providers to enhance the patient experience, measure and track clinical outcomes, and improve operational efficiency through real-time patient insights. Our platform delivers patient-centric leading indicators, providing significant clinical, cultural, and commercial ROI and improving the lives of millions of patients globally.

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of 70 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year. For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae