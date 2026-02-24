India: Nisus Finance, a leading player in urban infrastructure and real estate finance, has further strengthened its UAE real estate portfolio with an investment of approximately INR 247 crore (AED 100 million) in residential apartments at Majan, Dubai.

The investment was made through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund. With this transaction, the total investment by the fund in the UAE has crossed USD 145 million (530 million AED), having already surpassed US$120 million on the previous deal itself. The transaction is part of Nisus Finance’s planned USD 500 Million fund deployment in partnership with global institutions and family offices, dedicated to the UAE real estate market. This announcement comes just two months after Nisus Finance acquired Lootah Avenue at Dubai Motor City INR 545 Cr in December 2025.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Nisus Finance, said: Majan represents a compelling opportunity within Dubai’s evolving residential landscape. The investment is anchored by a Grade A, newly developed asset, fully occupied with a strong tenant profile and attractive rental yields, and offering uninterrupted views facing Al Barari. Featuring modern amenities and a well-balanced mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, the project reflects disciplined asset selection and structured execution. It further underscores growing institutional confidence in the UAE real estate market and Nisus Finance’s commitment to robust governance under the DIFC regulatory framework.

“The fund continues to attract leading institutional fund managers, family offices, and UHNI investors across GCC and India, further expanding its international capital base.”

This marks Nisus Finance’s 4th investment under its fund for property investment.

Dubai’s real estate historic milestone in 2025, when total transactions exceeded Dh917 billion (US$250 billion) across 3.11 million deals- a 7% increase in volume, driven by a 24% rise in the number of investors to 193,100, according to the Dubai Land Department.

Majan is a mixed-use community in Dubai Land, covering approximately 1.45 square kilometres and strategically positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road with convenient access to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport. Planned as a self-contained urban hub, Majan balances residential, commercial, retail, and leisure components, with around 32 % of land allocated to residential use, 44 % to retail and commercial activities, and 24 % to leisure and cultural facilities, creating a well-rounded community structure.

The built environment is dominated by mid-rise apartment complexes that offer affordable housing with modern amenities, appealing to families and working professionals seeking value and connectivity. Competitive rental rates, together with proximity to nearby schools, supermarkets, healthcare facilities, and retail outlets, have supported a steady increase in occupancy and end-user appeal, with multiple projects completed and additional schemes under development.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Director & Chief Investment Officer Said, “This investment marks the fourth residential real estate deployment in the UAE, further strengthening our presence in the country and taking the total investment outlay by the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund within a remarkably short timeframe. This milestone reflects not only disciplined capital allocation and strong on-ground execution, but also the deep trust placed by our investors and stakeholders in our high-yield growth strategy. Our continued momentum underscores the fund’s ability to identify scalable opportunities and consistently deliver value in high-growth markets”

About Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd:

Nisus Finance is one of India’s leading diversified financial services firms, with deep expertise in urban infrastructure finance, private capital markets, and real estate-focused funds. The group specializes in unlocking value in high-yield and special-situation assets across India, GIFT City, and the UAE. With a strong track record in managing stressed and unique investment opportunities, Nisus Finance combines disciplined investment strategies with proactive asset resolution to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Nisus consistently delivers strong returns and unlocks opportunities where others see challenges

For more information, please visit: www.nisusfin.com