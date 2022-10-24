ROSSLYN, South Africa: Nissan is bringing its revolutionary new technology, local favourites, and industry expertise to the first-ever South African Auto Week – and attendees will get to experience this all first-hand.

The inaugural SA Auto Week taking place between 25-28 October, is the local automotive industry’s premium networking and thought leadership conference, where the sector’s key stakeholders will drive engagements on the theme ‘Reimagining the Future Together. The Rise of the African Auto Industry.’

Nissan will be joining other industry leaders and regulatory bodies at the Kyalami International Convention centre for the four day event aimed at showcasing its newest vehicles and taking part in panel discussions around sustainability and the future of the African automotive manufacturing sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the all-new Nissan Qashqai e-POWER, the all-new third generation model that offers smoother acceleration as well as a responsive, efficient, and quiet drive.

“The Qashqai e-POWER delivers the unmistakable pleasure of electric driving without the need to recharge - taking the stress out of urban driving. We believe it is a key lever in the practical transition for Africa from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) to EVs,” says Kabelo Rabotho, Country Director for Nissan SA.

SA Auto Week guests will also have the opportunity to experience Nissan’s newest versions of their classic models, including the locally produced and award-winning: Nissan Navara.

The Nissan Navara is currently being produced at Nissan Africa’s light commercial vehicle hub in South Africa, following a R3 Billion investment in the manufacturing plant by the Japanese Automaker. The Navara is also assembled in Ghana with long-time Nissan partner and distributor, Japan Motors.

“We are proud to showcase these vehicles, made in Africa for Africans, at SA Auto Week. As leaders in the nurturing of a sustainable auto sector, we look forward to continuing with discourses that shape our industry for the better,” says Rabotho.

As part of the event’s thought leadership indaba, two Nissan executive team members will be joining a series of industry-building panel discussions. Rabotho will be chairing a breakaway session on “Recycling of New Technologies to Reduce Waste and Protect the Environment”, with a focus on sustainable business practices in the industry.

Meanwhile, Nissan Africa Managing Director, Mike Whitfield, will be lending his expertise to a discussion session on driving the development of the auto industry across Africa.

“As a proudly African company, we will continue to play our part in driving this industry forward by investing in people, our industry, and by extension, our country. By investing in skills development and driving the critical conversations like those we’ll be having at SA Auto Week, we can build a competitive advantage as a strategic participant in the continental and global automotive sector. This is our commitment to Africa,” says Rabotho.

