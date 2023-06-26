Amman, Jordan - Nissan, represented by Bustami & Saheb Group, the exclusive dealer for Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Jordan, announced the launch of a valuable spare parts campaign alongside summer offers for after-sales services for owners of Nissan vehicles.

These campaigns are part of Bustami & Saheb Group's continuous commitment to enriching the Nissan customer experience in Jordan, both pre-sale and after-sale, by offering special deals on genuine spare parts and encouraging Nissan brand car owners to perform regular maintenance at authorized Nissan centers.

The valuable spare parts campaign includes a range of high-quality Nissan spare parts, certified by Nissan engineers according to global Nissan standards, and offered at discounted prices. These valuable spare parts come second after genuine Nissan parts. The campaign presents a golden opportunity for Nissan brand car owners whose warranty has expired to obtain certified spare parts at preferential prices. Nissan customers can purchase valuable spare parts from authorized Nissan parts centers.

As for the details of the summer offer, Nissan customers can benefit from special maintenance services at preferential prices, such as an engine oil change with filter starting from 16 Jordanian Dinars, an original AC filter replacement starting from 8.5 Jordanian Dinars, and a comprehensive annual inspection that includes AC inspection and summer readiness for only 9.99 Jordanian Dinars, in addition to a 20% discount on all other repairs.

Engineer Akramah Mahasneh, CEO of Bustami & Saheb Group, the exclusive dealer for Nissan vehicles in Jordan, said, "The launch of these campaigns and their special offers stems from our continuous commitment and constant care for Nissan customers to provide them with the best service at the best prices, delivered by our skilled technicians at our authorized centers."

It is worth mentioning that all services are carried out by certified Nissan technicians at all Nissan service centers: Al Bayader, Marqa, Irbid, Al Wahaat, and Tabarbour.

Nissan customers can visit the website https://ar.nissan.com.jo/owners/nissan-service.html to check prices, make appointments, and learn more details about genuine Nissan parts. The website also provides clear prices for the services offered by the service centers, with the possibility of booking an appointment within 24 hours, in addition to same-day pickup and delivery service.

About Bustami & Saheb Group:

Established in Amman in 1969, Bustami & Saheb Group is the exclusive dealer for Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Jordan and an authorized dealer for BYD electric vehicles, making it a cornerstone in Jordan and the Middle East for the integrated services it provides. The group delivers the highest international standards and best services for Nissan, Infiniti, and BYD vehicles through its distinguished facilities and professional workforce.

To support the Jordanian market with the latest global technology, Bustami & Saheb Group has worked on supplying the Jordanian market with Chinese BYD electric vehicles, further reinforcing its commitment to satisfying its customers at all times.

Bustami & Saheb Group has made a distinct mark in the automotive trade field in Jordan and the Middle East by establishing a range of facilities for showcasing cars of various categories, maintenance centers, sub-dealers, and parts sales outlets spread across the kingdom. It has also implemented a specialized system that combines marketing, sales, and leading after-sales services, with one goal in mind: ensuring the highest customer protection and satisfaction, which are the most important elements of its success. Bustami & Saheb Group now has a growing customer base served through showrooms and service centers, in addition to its specialized staff, numbering over 200 employees.

