Cairo – In line with Egypt’s vision to transition toward green, smart, and sustainable cities, Nile Developments announced the full implementation of global LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards across all its projects in the New Administrative Capital, led by 31 North and Nile Business City. This makes Nile one of the first Egyptian developers to adopt this approach comprehensively in both design and execution.

The company emphasized that adopting these standards—despite their higher costs—reflects its strong belief in sustainability as a key factor for attracting global brands seeking environmentally friendly workspaces and buildings designed for optimal operational efficiency and energy consumption. This step highlights Nile’s commitment to staying aligned with global advancements in green construction and engineering innovation.

Applying LEED standards in Nile’s projects includes integrated systems for energy and water conservation, improved indoor air quality, and the use of eco-friendly building materials, in addition to smart operation and maintenance solutions. This approach has been evident throughout the construction of 31 North, which has achieved an unprecedented construction pace, installing 150 glass panels per week using the Unitized System. Nile has also partnered with China’s KABER and global brand “AUDO” to supply advanced façade-cleaning and lighting systems that give the tower a distinctive, celebratory appearance.

In this context, Eng. Mohamed Taher, Chairman of Nile Developments, stated:

“Adopting LEED standards is not a luxury—it’s an investment in the future. We believe that smart, sustainable towers are the path to making the New Administrative Capital a global model for green cities, and to attracting top international brands that seek safe, efficient, and eco-conscious environments.”

Taher added that the 31 North project offers a unique urban experience combining sustainability and luxury, noting that the 28th floor will be one of the tower’s highlights due to its panoramic view overlooking the entire capital. He further described skyscrapers as the modern-day pyramids, symbolizing Egypt’s ambition and its ability to build the future with knowledge and determination.

Taher concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) for its ongoing support and fruitful cooperation with serious developers, affirming that today’s achievements are the result of strong collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Nile Developments is one of Egypt’s leading real estate companies specializing in smart towers within the New Administrative Capital. The company launched 31 North, standing 131 meters tall, as the first Egyptian commercial–administrative–hotel tower in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), alongside its flagship project Nile Business City, one of the largest towers in Africa. Nile remains dedicated to delivering projects that embody Egyptian architectural excellence while achieving the highest standards of quality and sustainability.