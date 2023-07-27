The company has revealed the details of "Nile Boulevard" in a magnificent event that has included more than 2,000 attendees.

"Nile Boulevard" is a French-style Egyptian compound in the heart of New Cairo with the closest proximity to Nasr City, Heliopolis and the New Administrative Capital.

Eng. Mohamed Taher: “Nile Boulevard is inspired from the French mesmerizing architectural beauty with smart construction, guarantees all sustainability standards”.

Eng. Mohamed Taher: “Nile developments offers various real estate products and new matchless projects in more than one distinguished location.”

Eng. Mahmoud Taher: "Nile Boulevard" is the perfect choice that provides the best lifestyle for a serene daily life experience.

Within the framework of its 3rd version of development and its constant endeavor to provide exceptional real estate products and achieve more diversity, Nile Developments announced, in a huge ceremony attended by more than 2,000 people in an enthusiastic atmosphere, the launch of its new project " Nile Boulevard "in the heart of New Cairo, which is a compound to be built entirely in the French style on a land area of ​​29 acres, combining residence, services and entertainment in one place.

Nile Boulevard has a privileged location directly on the Suez Road in the heart of New Cairo, north of Al-Rehab, at a central point between Heliopolis, Nasr City, and Cairo Airport, which gives it a great advantage that adds to its beautiful and unique French character, as well as the ideal lifestyle it provides for customers, as its area is divided into 50% for residential use and 50% for services and entertainment. Nile Boulevard’s units vary between semi-finished and fully finished with various spaces that meet the different desires of customers.

Eng. Mohamed Taher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nile Developments said that the new project "Nile Boulevard" is a complete application of French architectural elegance and beauty, as the French style of building in the compound provides the pleasure of attractive design with advanced smart construction, which actually achieves the slogan that sums up the spirit of the project: "France is closer than you imagine”

Also, Taher stressed that the project represents a new breakthrough in the diversification of the products offered by "Nile developments", as it expresses the company's permanent commitment to providing the best matchless projects as a company specialized in exceptional development. The project is also part of an expansion plan with a group of new projects in more than one distinguished location nationwide.

Furthermore, Eng. Mohamed Taher confirmed that Nile Boulevard achieves the ultimate equation of combining residence, work, services and entertainment in one place in a manner that preserves the environment and saves effort and energy. It also enables customers to go to all the service and entertainment destinations they need within 3 to 5 minutes on foot.

For his part, Eng. MahmoudTaher, CEO of Nile Developments, said that "Nile Boulevard" compound is a natural output of the third version of development at Nile Developments, which aims to expand with amazing real estate products being a company specialized in exceptional developments in the most privileged locations.

Eng. Mahmoud Taher also added that "Nile Boulevard" represents the best choice for those looking for the highest standards of beauty, safety and the optimal use of time. "Nile Boulevard" combines the elegant French style with sustainable construction, offering the best living experience through the projects’ walkability within 3 to 5 minutes to all your daily needs.