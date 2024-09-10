In recognition of its groundbreaking success in bringing clean energy to over 50,000 underserved African households, LightEd was selected from over 527 candidates from 53 countries

Mariam Al Hammadi: Innovative solutions like those from LightEd Impact Foundation prove that impactful change can stem from addressing even the most basic human needs.

The SIARA award holds a value of AED 500,000

LightEd has provided clean energy to over 50,000 households across Africa

The foundation’s innovative approach has reduced the use of harmful kerosene by 70%

Contributed to sustaining the education of 25,000 students by providing solar lamps for evening study sessions.

Trained over 2,000 community members in solar technology installation and maintenance

LightEd’s projects improved healthcare delivery in rural areas

Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has announced that the Nigerian non-profit LightEd Impact Foundation, co-founded by visionary changemakers Stanley Anigbogu and Stanley Ome[1] h, has been awarded the 8th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2024). Established in 2022, LightEd Impact Foundation has swiftly gained recognition for its innovative approach to tackling energy poverty in refugee camps and underserved regions across Africa.

The foundation provides sustainable energy solutions to refugee communities and addresses major challenges, including the difficulty of disposing of 1.1 million tons of e-waste annually, with nearly 88% of total plastic waste not being recycled. Anigbogu tackled this issue through the circular economy model, repurposing electronic and plastic waste to manufacture portable solar lamps and electric charging stations. This approach has effectively addressed challenges related to energy access, protected the environment by reducing waste, and promoted the use of renewable energy as a sustainable solution in vulnerable communities. Additionally, the foundation has provided electricity to several African countries, where more than 590 million people live without it.

By ingeniously converting plastic waste and other recyclable materials into clean, affordable energy, LightEd has provided more than 50,000 underserved households with solar-powered solutions, reducing the use of harmful kerosene by 70%, and positively impacting the environment by cutting down carbon emissions.

This innovative approach, born from a passion to illuminate lives, has not only brought light to homes but has also empowered communities, improved educational opportunities, and enhanced healthcare delivery in remote regions across Africa.

FSelected from over 527 candidates from 53 countries, LightEd Impact Foundation’s receipt of the AED 500,000 SIARA award is a testament to the transformative power of innovation in addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by marginalized communities. Their work underscores the potential for clean energy to be a catalyst for broader societal change, from education and healthcare to economic development and environmental sustainability.

Illuminating not just homes, but lives… LightEd’s comprehensive impact

LightEd Impact Foundation's work goes beyond just providing clean energy; it encompasses a holistic approach to education, youth empowerment, and community development. Through initiatives like the LightEd Kids project, the foundation has established innovation labs and provided hands-on training, empowering 25,000 students to convert waste materials into practical solutions for global challenges. The project has also trained over 2,000 young community members in solar technology installation and maintenance.

In underserved and remote communities, particularly IDP camps across Nigeria like Makurdi, the LightEd Peace project has transformed lives by providing their products made of recycled e-waste and plastic waste, including solar-powered lamps and three solar-powered charging stations, bringing light and hope to areas where darkness previously prevailed. These efforts have enabled greater productivity, improved safety, and enhanced access to essential services. Their contributions helped reduce crime rates and assaulting women at night.

Beyond creating and providing 100% solar-powered charging devices and sources of clean electricity - the LightEd Plus and LightEd Pico, the foundation also focuses on capacity building by training community members in the installation and maintenance of solar technology. The foundation has also made significant strides in enhancing education by providing solar lamps to students, enabling them to study after dark, which has led to improved academic performance and increased attendance in schools.

Additionally, the foundation has made remarkable contributions to healthcare in rural areas by powering clinics with solar energy, ensuring that vital services, including refrigeration for vaccines and medical supplies, are available even in the most remote locations. These efforts are critical in areas where healthcare delivery has been hampered by the lack of electricity, and they have directly contributed to improved health outcomes.

These efforts, along with others, earned the organization the Scroll of Honor Award from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, recognizing its international contributions and innovative solutions. Its contributions to SDGs were highlighted, including its work in clean energy, education, and reducing gender inequality.

Mariam Al Hammadi: Innovative solutions like those from LightEd Impact Foundation prove that change can stem from addressing even the most basic human needs

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, said, “Innovative solutions like those from LightEd Impact Foundation prove that change can stem from addressing even the most basic human needs. And through the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA), we continue to celebrate and recognize pioneering efforts that bring about transformative change in the lives of refugees and displaced individuals. By addressing a basic need like access to energy, LightEd is igniting the potential for economic development, better health, and education for thousands of people”.

Al Hammadi added, "What makes the efforts of 'Light Aid Impact' particularly inspiring and exceptional in the realm of humanitarian work is their response to one of the most significant challenges facing several African countries—the lack of electricity. Furthermore, they have successfully turned their efforts into a sustainable initiative that empowers communities to rebuild and transform their own realities. This approach aligns perfectly with our vision at 'The Big Heart Foundation,' where we believe in enabling communities to shape their own futures. The foundation’s work stands as an inspiring example, demonstrating that meeting the basic needs of refugees and displaced persons helps create more resilient, self-sufficient communities. We are proud to honour the foundation with this award and look forward to witnessing the continued growth and impact of its work."

-Ends-

SIARA: An award that focuses not only on humanitarian needs but also the myriad human aspirations of refugees

Launched in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

SIARA has played an unprecedented role over the past 8 years in highlighting and honoring both individual and organizational contributions that have fulfilled not only the humanitarian needs but also the human aspirations of refugees in the region and beyond. These contributions range from ensuring food security, emergency aid, shelter, and other basics to those that go deeper to give displaced people the courage and confidence to regrow their roots and feel a sense of belonging again.

Valued at AED 500,000, the SIARA prize money is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the individual and organizational donations made to the foundation.