All components unified around a private central park, creating a fully integrated urban ecosystem.

Project marks the third strategic collaboration between Dar Global and The Trump Organization in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving real estate market.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, announced today the official launch of Trump Plaza Jeddah, marking its third prestigious collaboration with The Trump Organization in Saudi Arabia. Valued at over USD 1 billion, this landmark development, strategically located within the expansive Amaya development along King Abdulaziz Road, is poised to redefine luxury urban living in Jeddah’s thriving real estate landscape, following the successful launch of Trump Tower Jeddah in December 2024.

Trump Plaza Jeddah is envisioned as ‘Jeddah’s Most Connected Address’, offering a fully integrated mixed-use destination for the discerning global citizen, seamlessly bringing together residences, offices, retail, and dining within a single, connected address.

Residential offerings include fully furnished 1, 2, and 3-bedroom Trump Executive Residences; premium 2, 3, and 4-bedroom Trump Park Residences; and exclusive 4-bedroom Trump Townhouses. Together with thoughtfully designed home offices, premium retail, and curated dining, the project redefines modern living by blending convenience and luxury into a single, connected destination. Optional rental management services further enhance the appeal for international owners seeking a turnkey ownership experience.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: “Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia with Trump Plaza Jeddah underscores our commitment to world-class quality and iconic design. This project reflects the strength of our relationship with Dar Global and our confidence in Jeddah as a dynamic, globally relevant city. Trump Plaza Jeddah will set a new benchmark for integrated urban destinations.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “The launch of Trump Plaza Jeddah represents a major milestone in our Saudi portfolio. This is not a single-use development, but a carefully curated urban ecosystem designed for global residents who want to live, work, and connect within the best address in Jeddah. Anchored by a private park and supported by world-class amenities, Trump Plaza Jeddah introduces a new model for modern city living in the Kingdom.”

Central to this lifestyle offering is the exclusive 4,000-square-metre members-only Vitality Club, featuring golf simulators, a spa, sports medicine and recovery facilities, swimming pools, fine dining, a cigar & library lounge, coffee bar, and high-performance wellness spaces. These are complemented by destination retail and dining concepts, including Trump Grill, Trump Daily, an artisan bakery, and a fitness pro shop, reinforcing the project’s positioning as a district that operates seamlessly day and night.

Located at the heart of the 1,000,000-square-metre Amaya development, Trump Plaza Jeddah anchors a new, highly integrated urban district that reflects the Kingdom’s growing prominence as a global real estate destination, supported by foreign-ownership incentives, a 0% capital gains tax, and accelerated infrastructure investment.

©2025 DTTM Operations LLC

TRUMP is a trademark of DTTM Operations LLC.”

Disclaimer: Trump Plaza Jeddah is not owned, developed, or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

