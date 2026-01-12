Dubai: GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC (“Manrre” or “the Fund”), managed by GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFH Partners”), together with its development manager Palmon Group FZCO (“Palmon Group”), today announced the opening of a specialised temperature-controlled chemical warehouse in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), further expanding the Fund’s Grade A logistics portfolio.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Mr Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GC, alongside senior officials and dignitaries from Jebel Ali Free Zone, GFH Partners, and Palmon Group.

Purpose-built and developed by Palmon Group to meet stringent international safety and compliance standards, the new facility reflects the rising regional demand for certified chemical storage infrastructure that supports manufacturing, energy, industrial services, and third-party logistics. The warehouse is situated on a 180,000sq ft plot with a built-up area of 112,000 sq ft, divided into three temperature-controlled chambers that reach a maximum height of 13 metres. The warehouse has been designed with advanced Early Suppression Fast Response (ESFR), and in-rack sprinkler systems to ensure safety and resilience across all operations.

The facility's layout allows storage of a diverse range of hazard-classified chemicals. One chamber is configured for UN Class 3 and 4 chemicals, a second accommodates UN Class 5 chemicals, while the third has been developed for UN Class 6, 8, 9 and non-regulated materials. The warehouse offers capacity for 17,400 pallets and includes nine loading docks and three loading bays. The office space has been intentionally limited to three percent of the total built-up area, maximising operational efficiency and warehouse utility.

Speaking on the launch, Kunal Lahori, CEO of Palmon Group and Board Member of Manrre, said: “This new facility brings together precision engineering, regulatory compliance, and long-term value creation. Specialised chemical storage requires a high degree of control and risk management, and we have developed this warehouse to meet those expectations while offering flexibility and scalability for tenants. As one of the earliest developers in Jafza, Palmon Group remains committed to supporting the UAE’s logistics and industrial growth.”

Mohamed Ali, Head of GCC at GFH Partners, said: “The opening of this warehouse marks another important milestone in the expansion of the GFH Partners Manrre REIT portfolio, particularly in mission-critical industrial and logistics assets that serve high-growth sectors. The UAE continues to see strong demand for specialised storage solutions, and this facility reinforces our strategy to develop resilient, future-ready assets that deliver long-term value for our investors.”

The logistics hub is now fully operational and is leased to Safe Logistics. The new facility is expected to play a significant role in strengthening regulated supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as one of the region’s foremost logistics and industrial hubs.

About GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC

GFH Partners Manrre REIT (CEIC) PLC,, also known as GFHP Logistics Fund, is a premier Dubai-based real estate investment trust specialising in institutional-grade logistics and industrial assets across the UAE and GCC region. Founded in 2018 by Palmon Group FZCO, and managed by GFH Partners, Manrre has built a high-quality portfolio of diversified logistics properties, reflecting its strategy of delivering long-term, stable income and capital appreciation.

Manrre is a closed-ended investment company incorporated under the laws of the DIFC on 22 March 2018 with registered number 2773 and notified to the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) as an Exempt Fund under the laws of the DFSA on 28 February 2018, and is regulated by the DFSA.

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺.

About GFH Partners Ltd.

GFH Partners Ltd. is the DIFC-based global asset management subsidiary of GFH Financial Group B.S.C.. Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, GFH Partners is dedicated to real estate investment and asset management across diverse markets, with assets under management exceeding US$7 billion and investments spanning the US, UK, and GCC. GFH Partners focuses on strategic partnerships and innovative real estate solutions, reinforcing its role as a leading player in global asset management.

GFH Partners Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial products. GFH Partners Ltd. manages funds and investment vehicles that are offered only to Professional Clients, as defined by the DFSA. The DFSA has not approved or endorsed this announcement or any related investment product. Investors should not rely on this information when making any investment decision and should refer to the relevant Private Placement Memorandum and related documentation.

About Palmon Group

Palmon Group FZCO, founded in 1974 by Manohar Lahori, is one of the earliest companies in Jafza, Dubai, and has grown into a premier industrial and logistics developer and owner with proven expertise over four decades. The Group has diversified interests spanning multiple industries and was instrumental in pioneering “Made in UAE” manufacturing for leading global brands. As the development manager for Manrre, Palmon Group combines deep market knowledge with proven expertise in delivering high-quality facilities, supporting the UAE’s position as a regional hub for trade and industry. Part of the Lahori family enterprises, Palmon Group continues to leverage its deep regional expertise, long-term partnerships and institutional-quality development capabilities to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders across the GCC.

